Foraging for lunch

When asked what he loves about foraging Brown said there are so many things to love but mainly it is the connection with nature he feels when he eats foraged wild foods.

"The way modern humans live now is just an eye blink of time we've been on the planet, and most of human existence was spent foraging and hunting, with a campfire being the functional center of our social life," Brown said. "I believe we have a cultural memory of those times, being immersed in nature, collecting food, making tools and eating around a campfire just feels right. It feels like home."

Brown said, he also loves to see the community aspect when people make friends with other interested folks and spend time together learning and preparing their foraged harvests.

"As for teaching, I think that is what we are supposed to do with what we know," Brown said. "My native mentor, Jim Fire Eagle, had a saying 'knowledge is incomplete till it is passed on.' There is nothing more exciting than seeing someone light up when they learn something useful about a plant they've known all their life as a detestable weed."

Brown said he especially loves to see younger folk get the "bug" and dive into learning about the magic of food from nature.