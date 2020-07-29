Forever Home

An adult friendly black/white cat was caught on Henry St. July 20. Gender is not known. It is waiting to be claimed by its owner on stray hold until July 27 by contacting Fredericktown Police at 573-783-3660.

It will be up for adoption if not claimed. It would make a great pet and is friendly. No fee adoption to qualified adopters is available through Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Contact through the listing on Facebook or 573-944-1395.