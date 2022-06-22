Learn how living things turn into fossils with Natural Resource Manager for Missouri State Parks Bryan Bethel.

We’ll have hands-on activities with bird, plant, fish, animal, and dinosaur fossils. Every child will go home with an ancient fossil as a souvenir. This program will be held at

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown June 28 at 10 AM

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton June 28 at 2 PM

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

