The Ozark Regional Library was host to two furry friends, Monday. Foster dogs "Miley" and "Captian Amos," along with Charlet Pense and Rita Lamb from Furever Paws and Claws Rescue, visited to spread the word about the cause and have a little fun making DIY dog tug toys.

"Eight and a half years ago, we started Furever Paws and Claws Rescue," Pense said. "We thought that we would rescue around 50 dogs a year but in reality we've been rescuing around 600 dogs and cats a year."

Pense said, since its inception, the organization has rescued more than 4,000 animals from Madison County.

"It has been pretty overwhelming, but we want to take care of these animals in need," Pense said. "We want to find them good homes. If we have to transfer them to a no-kill shelter, we will, but we at least give them all their shots and heartworm tests before they leave."

Pense said, the vet bill alone for the rescue is about $5,000 a month.

"Captain Amos" was introduced to the crowd. This large energetic dog had a great time getting all the attention from the kids.

Pense said, "Captain Amos" was very elusive before they caught him. He had been running around a 10-mile radius, with sightings all over town before he was finally caught.

"When 'Amos' stood up to greet us we could see something was wrong with his eye and the whole side of his face was bloody," Pense said. "The Fredericktown Animal Hospital worked for seven days to try and save his eye, but ultimately it could not be saved."

After going home to his foster family, this was where "Captain Amos" was given his name. Pense said, his foster family is home to three boys who felt a pirate name was fitting for their one-eyed friend. The family has since fallen in love with their new furry companion, and it is looking like his adoption will be finalized soon.

"Miley," a small, happy but also shy dog, was a stray who had been abandoned out near Hwy 72. Lamb said, she brought her home and instantly she felt like part of the family. "Miley" never left after that and finally found her Furever home.

If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.