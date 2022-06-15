 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four charged after alleged assault using bat, hammer, walking cane

  • 0

Felony charges have been filed in Madison County, alleging four area residents took part in assaulting two adults and a juvenile with a baseball bat, hammer, and a walking cane.

Tonya Shepard, 35, of Farmington, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a firearm - subsection 4 (exhibiting).

James Shepard, 56, of Fredericktown, and Katie Cureton, 18, of Farmington, are each charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

Matthew Mayhew, 28, of Fredericktown, has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and attempted second-degree assault.

According to a probable cause statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27, at about 5:15 p.m., a physical altercation occurred at the property of two Fredericktown residents.

The report states Tonya Shepard, acting with James Shepard, Mayhew, and Cureton, began assaulting the two residents and a juvenile present at the address.

People are also reading…

A deputy reported that during the struggle, which was caught on video, it appeared all three alleged victims were struck with what looked to be a bat, a hammer, and a walking cane.

One of the alleged victims, a male, reportedly suffered an injury to the back of the head and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington for treatment. The other adult and the juvenile both sustained minor injuries, according to the report.

The report indicates that the victim statements and the captured video depict Tonya Shepard retrieving a small black handgun and pointing it at all three alleged victims in an angry and threatening manner.

Several handguns were reportedly recovered during the subsequent police investigation, with one gun allegedly fitting the description of the firearm seen during the reported altercation.

Tonya Shepard was booked at the Madison County Jail, and a $100,000 cash-only bond has been set in the case.

James Shepard, Cureton, and Mayhew were booked at the jail, and their bonds have been set at $75,000 cash-only each.

Tonya Shepard, Cureton, and Mayhew pleaded not guilty to the charges at court hearings held May 31. James Shepard entered pleas of not guilty at a June 2 court appearance. 

Cureton, Mayhew and James Shepard attended bond reduction hearings, June 6. The state and victims stated they were opposed to any bond reduction.

The court released Cureton on a personal recognizance bond with the special conditions; that she must have no contact with the victims or co-defendants, and she must live with her mother in Farmington.

Mayhew was denied bond reduction. 

Due to health reasons, the court released James Shepard on a personal recognizance bond with special conditions; that he should have no contact with victim or co-defendant's.

At a court appearance June 13, Tonya Shepard's bond was reduced to $20,000 cash or surety, 10% allowed with the special conditions; defendant must have GPS monitoring system installed, defendant is to have no contact with victim or co-defendants, and defendant is not to be in Madison County except for court dates.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Michael Prince

Justin Michael Prince

Justin Michael Prince, 34 of De Soto, Missouri died Tuesday, May 19, 2022, in Sumter, South Carolina. He was born October 7, 1987, in Festus, …

Mary Jo McMillian

Mary Jo McMillian

Mary Jo McMillian, 71, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born September 17, 1950, in Fredericktown to Lester…

What I saw at the border

What I saw at the border

Over the last 16 months, we have seen a steady deterioration in our border security as President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies have not only…

'Every step counts'

'Every step counts'

Throughout the month of May a group of citizens focused on getting active and healthy. The challenge was to walk a full marathon within the month. 

Roy File

Roy File

Roy File, 71, of Fredericktown, died Monday, May 16, 2022.

Ronald David King

Ronald David King

Ronald David King, 73, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born June 24, 1948 in Fredericktown, the son of Simon Leo and Martha Iola (McDowell) King.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News