Four things, two weeks

With only two weeks left in the 2021 session, I believe what looked like a log jam of legislation between the House and Senate has broken loose, and things are starting to move. We made it through the largest portion of our budget bills this week, and the differences between House and Senate appropriations bills will be sorted out before our deadline for the budget on May 7.

At this point in the session, the desire to get our original bill numbers enacted has taken a backseat to simply moving our proposals forward. To that end, we look for opportunities to add the language from bills we sponsored onto other lawmaker’s measures as amendments. Regardless of whether our original bill comes through on its own, we’re trying to get the policies passed.

As I look toward the end of session on May 14, there are four legislative proposals I believe are incredibly important to get across the line and onto the governor’s desk.