Madison County voters will be electing representatives to local boards in the April 4 General Municipal Election. Election results will appear at www.democratnewsonline.com Tuesday (April 4) night. The results will also be in the April 12 issue of the Democrat News.

The Democrat News is profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the April ballot. One of those races is for the Fredericktown R-I School Board. The four candidates running for three positions on the R-I Board, listed in ballot order, are incumbent Kristen Starkey, Ken Lunsford, incumbent Jennifer Hale, and incumbent Angela Souden.

Kristen Starkey

Starkey has been married to Jason Starkey for 20 years and and the two have raised two sons, Matthew and Andrew, in the Fredericktown R-I School District. Starkey along with her husband and son Matthew are graduates of Fredericktown and Andrew is set to graduate this spring.

Starkey has lived in Fredericktown her whole life, except for a brief time while she completed her Registered Nurse degree. After she obtained her higher education, she came back home and has been the director of nurses for 16 years at Madison Medical Center/Stockhoff Nursing Home. She is also an active member of Calvary Church.

As for experience, Starkey has served on the Fredericktown R-1 School Board since 2019. She lists qualifications as, 16 years of nursing management, a bachelor's of science degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University, co-founding of Compassion Café, and having maintained all of her required board education over her tenure.

"I believe transparency, friendliness, being open minded, approachable and caring are qualities and characteristics of an effective school board member," Starkey said. "I believe an effective board member keeps the best interest of our students' education as the highest priority."

Starkey said, while serving on the board these last four years, she has been blessed to see growth in the school district.

"I’m excited about our administrative teams from each building working together and building a multi-tiered support system for our students," Starkey said. "This approach is not something they can put into place in one year. It will take time and years, but our district has set goals and you can already see where it’s benefiting our students. It feels good to work alongside our educators and administrative leaders to raise our educational standards in our district. Seeing this growth is what gives me the desire to stay committed to this role and run for re-election."

Ken Lunsford

Lunsford, 53, has lived in Madison County for 50 years. He is a retired educator who has worked in Madison County for 28 years. In his free time he enjoys the outdoors and spending time with friends and family.

"Teaching in the district has given me a positive experience helping make a difference in children’s lives," Lunsford said. "Interacting with students through teaching, coaching and (as a) club sponsor were treasured."

Lunsford also spent 14 years as an administrator in the Fredericktown R-1 School District. He held roles as the principal for the alternative, elementary, preschool and middle schools giving him practical knowledge to the various stages of student development.

He lists his skills as working with staff, parents and community, developing and implementing safety procedures, implementing academic and behavioral support programs, budget and working with board policy.

"I believe an effective board member should always fight for what is best for students," Lunsford said. "Preparing children for life after school is the single most important aspect of their lives. Education is essential for the future of society and our communities."

If elected to the Fredericktown R-1 Board, Lunsford said, his top priorities would be to help support and make decisions in the best interest of the students, staff, parents, and community.

Jennifer Hale

Hale has resided in Madison County her entire life. She is married to Paul Hale, Jr. and they have two children, Lauren and Carter, both of whom attend Fredericktown R-I and are active in many school programs.

After graduating from Fredericktown R-1 school district, Hale attended Southeast Missouri State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work. Hale then began working for the Division of Family services-Child Abuse Investigations unit and later moved to the Children’s Advocacy Center in De Soto, Missouri.

"While at the Advocacy Center I interviewed kids experiencing trauma in their lives," Hale said. "I went on to complete a Masters in Social Work-Communities and Organizations program. I worked as a Director of Social Services at a long-term care facility, managing a budget and people to effectively have seniors live at their highest level of functioning."

Hale is currently a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

As for experience, Hale said, she has served on the Fredericktown R-1 School Board for 6 years, is a volunteer for the Missouri School Boards Association and has served in the Region 13 executive chair position. In addition, she has also completed Missouri School Board Advance and Master board member training.

"With having students attending the district, I feel that I bring a parent voice to the position," Hale said. "I can work as a team to accomplish and consider goals that are fitting for families, students, and the district as a whole."

Hale said, she believes that being accessible to the constituents and listening are good characteristics of a board member. She said, she attempts to ensure this by attending as many community events as she is able to and taking the time to research topics herself which may affect the local school district.

"There are always things that can be done better," Hale said. "Our goal should be better than yesterday. As a district, I think we can increase communication and partnership with parents to ensure our students are well served. My priority has been and will always be to do what is best for all students and families while keeping in mind the district's governing boundaries. I will always think 'outside the box' to support administration when solving problems."

Angela Souden

Souden is a Fredericktown High School graduate who has lived in Fredericktown her whole life. She has worked at Head Start for 32 years.

"Living here my whole life, I feel like I know the community," Souden said. "During my years at Head Start, I visited homes, which I greatly enjoyed and I listened to what my families had to say about the school system."

Souden said, listening to people, honesty, and knowing your community are important qualities and characteristics of an effective school board member.

"I feel like myself and this community as a whole should do all we can to make the children in our care have a positive experience in the school system," Souden said. "We have them for such a short time in their lives, it needs to be good and positive."

Souden said, if re-elected, she would like to keep trying to increase teachers' salaries.

"I know they have a trying job, and we try every year to increase salaries and give stipends," Souden said.