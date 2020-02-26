For the fourth year in a row the Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley School Districts have come together to plan an interactive day between students, teachers, agencies and businesses.

"Get the perfect vision for your future! #Transition 20/20" is this year's Fourth Annual Transition Fair theme which helps students with disabilities find a path for after graduation.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4 at the Farmington First Baptist Church.

"Many of our students are unsure about their future whether it is going to college, entering the workforce, joining the military or independent living," Fredericktown R-I Director of Special Education Shawnnett Williams said. "However, for students with disabilities and their families, finding resources to make a smooth transition is even more important."

Williams said the annual transition fair will be held to assist students, families and teachers in making the connections with various agencies, services, career, vocational, military and local colleges with hope of helping students with disabilities answer the question of, "what will I do now that I have graduated."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fifteen schools participate in the yearly event bringing out roughly 170 students.