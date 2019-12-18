{{featured_button_text}}

Fourth Graders at Fredericktown Intermediate School presented "Songs of Peace, Light and Joy" on Dec. 3 to a packed house.

"I wanted to put a concert together that would really motivate the students to sing passionately and with an abundance of joy." FIS Music Teacher Tracy King said. "I am very proud of them."

The concert began with an audience sing along to "Joy to the World." "Kindled by the Flame" included dancers and celebrated the miracle of Hanukkah. Student got just a little silly with "Christmas Makes Me Sing" and a little jazzy with "We Wish You a Swingin' Holiday" which also featured choreography. "A Song of Peace" was a gentle song that featured soloist, Deakon Leija.

Students performed a Christmas light show with flashlights that was a real crowd pleaser. It featured the music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The finale, featuring soloist Lillian Pietrangelo, was "Light the Candles All Around the World" in which students held candles as they sang "Wouldn't it be nice if we could have one celebration? All of us together, just one time, one day, one world?"

