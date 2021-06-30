Fourth of July Celebration

The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club has partnered with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce once again for this year's 4th of July Celebration at Rotary Park.
The event will start at 6 p.m. July 4. At that time, people will be able to save their spots, with lawn chairs and blankets, just north of the concession stand.
Everyone is encouraged to attend this free event which is put on for the whole community to celebrate the birth of our nation. The event is made possible by the generosity of or local community businesses and individuals.
"In addition to the fireworks display that begins at dark, there will be booths set up in the field from 6 to 8 p.m. for the public to visit," Optimist Club Member Connie Matthews said. "There will be games for the kids, local businesses, some sweet treats to eat and lots of fun for everyone."
There are at least 15 booths signed up to attend including, NAILingIt with Elizabeth, Kemp's Sweet Creations, First Assembly of God, Fishtail Signs and Graphics, Fredericktown United Methodist Church, Madison County Heating and Cooling, My Business Ideas, LLC, Rosemary's Crafts, Higdon Christian Church, Tupperware, Beads and more, 573 Trading Co., Mary Kay, UMC Marquand and Tom's Shoes and Western Wear.
The Optimist Club will also be selling food and drinks in the concession stand to raise funds for the soccer program.
“This is always such a great event for the community and we are honored to be able to join forces with the Optimist Club to make it possible," Madison County Chamber Board President Beth Simmons said. "The chamber encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the show. There will be plenty to do before the sparks fly with the booths, games and snacks.”
If your business, group, church or organization would like to participate by hosting a booth, activity or game for at the park during the event it is not too late. Contact Tessa Rehkop at 573-944-1495 to request a free space.
You may contact Matthews at 573-783-5038 with any other questions.
Donations may be mailed to the Fredericktown Optimist Club at PO Box 698, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
As of June 28, the following businesses have sponsored the event, Gifford Lumber Company, Bess Insurance Agency, Madison County Service Coordination, Azalea Festival Board, Domino's, Chuck's Short Stop, Ward's Farm Center, Madison County Title Company, Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, New Era Bank and Sargent Construction.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com