Fourth of July Celebration

The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club has partnered with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce once again for this year's 4th of July Celebration at Rotary Park.

The event will start at 6 p.m. July 4. At that time, people will be able to save their spots, with lawn chairs and blankets, just north of the concession stand.

Everyone is encouraged to attend this free event which is put on for the whole community to celebrate the birth of our nation. The event is made possible by the generosity of or local community businesses and individuals.

"In addition to the fireworks display that begins at dark, there will be booths set up in the field from 6 to 8 p.m. for the public to visit," Optimist Club Member Connie Matthews said. "There will be games for the kids, local businesses, some sweet treats to eat and lots of fun for everyone."

There are at least 15 booths signed up to attend including, NAILingIt with Elizabeth, Kemp's Sweet Creations, First Assembly of God, Fishtail Signs and Graphics, Fredericktown United Methodist Church, Madison County Heating and Cooling, My Business Ideas, LLC, Rosemary's Crafts, Higdon Christian Church, Tupperware, Beads and more, 573 Trading Co., Mary Kay, UMC Marquand and Tom's Shoes and Western Wear.