Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Rotary Park

The Fredericktown Optimist Club will hold its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Rotary Park, beginning at 6 p.m., July 4 with fireworks to start at dark. Vendors will be set up with activities, games, shopping and music. The concession stand will also be selling food and drinks to raise money for the Optimist Club's programs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Victoria Kemper
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today