Francis graduates from Blackburn College

Callista Francis of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business with Management Emphasis from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony May 14.

During the commencement event, Blackburn had the opportunity to recognize and honor several students who sustained a consistent record of excellence in academic performance, leadership, and service. Francis was awarded the Allison Economics Prize recognizing the graduating senior with the highest academic average in Economics.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. The College provides an opportunity for students to develop essential skills and build a complete resume while earning four-year degrees.

