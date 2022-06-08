 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Francis graduates from Blackburn College

  • 0

Callista Francis of Fredericktown, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business with Management Emphasis from Blackburn College's 153rd Commencement ceremony May 14.

During the commencement event, Blackburn had the opportunity to recognize and honor several students who sustained a consistent record of excellence in academic performance, leadership, and service. Francis was awarded the Allison Economics Prize recognizing the graduating senior with the highest academic average in Economics.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation exclusively managed by students. The College provides an opportunity for students to develop essential skills and build a complete resume while earning four-year degrees.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stitched together

Stitched together

Purple, green, black or brown, tall, short, one-eyed, or six-legged, monsters can be anything the imagination creates.

Donald Ray Myers

Donald Ray Myers

Donald Ray Myers, 78, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. He was born May 12, 1944, in Cascade, Missouri, the son of Arley and Opal (Pugh) Myers.

Does Medicare Pay for That?

Does Medicare Pay for That?

Medicare is a health insurance program that covers many services but it does not cover everything a senior may need.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

May 2, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on April 25, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First District C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News