Francis named to the Blackburn College Dean's List

Callista Francis of Fredericktown, was named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees.