Francis named to the Blackburn College Dean's List
0 comments

Francis named to the Blackburn College Dean's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CollegeStuff

Callista Francis of Fredericktown, was named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of nine federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lloyd C. Hovis
Obituaries

Lloyd C. Hovis

Lloyd C. Hovis, 97, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born July 26, 1922 in Farmington, the son of James and Madge (Tawfall) Hovis.

Bernadine Tucker
Democrat News

Bernadine Tucker

Bernadine Tucker, 86, died June 21, 2020. She was was born on November 13, 1933 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of Gilbert Clinton a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News