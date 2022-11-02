Freakish fun

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

"The event went great this year," event coordinator Tessa Rehkop said. "We had even more booths than last year, which I was kind of surprised by how much candy costs, but the businesses and organizations love this event just as much as the kids and go all out for it."

The free trick-or-treating event is made possible by the donations of both time and candy from businesses and individuals who choose to set up. Year after year, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce has no trouble at all getting those booth spaces filled.

One thing, which is always a concern, every year, is the chance of rain. This year was no exception with the forecast showing rain up until the actual event.

"We're always so worried that the rain is going to cancel Freakytown," Rehkop said. "The forecast was looking questionable all week. However, we were so lucky and grateful that the rain held out until literally right after the event ended."

Rehkop said, it seemed like everyone had a lot of fun. The people at the booths enjoy seeing everyone dressed up, and the kids and their families had a safe place to fill their bags with lots and lots of candy.

As for a favorite moment, Rehkop said it is really hard to pick just one thing.

"I always love the costume contest and seeing all the different costumes, but I laughed until my stomach hurt watching the big, red balloon dog dance in front of the courthouse and down the main streets," Rehkop said. "It was quite entertaining for everyone. So much so that I think we might have to hold a dance contest among the blowup costumes next year."

In conjunction with Freakytown, downtown businesses are encouraged to decorate their storefronts in fun themes with a winner chosen after the event. This year that title was given to two businesses, Fredericktown City Hall and Thal's Hardware.

"I think we're going to have to call it a tie for the winner of best storefront between those two," Rehkop said. "I'm not even a kid and I got so excited when I drove by their buildings. They looked so good. I'm hoping they've set the bar for other storefronts next year."

Rehkop said, this night would never be possible without so many people coming together for the kids.

"A huge thank you to all the businesses and organizations that take time out of their Saturday to host a booth and purchase candy/drinks/toys to pass out," Rehkop said. "This event would not be possible without them."

Rehkop said, she would also like to thank the planning committee, the City of Fredericktown for shutting down the streets, the police department for making sure everything went smoothly, the fire department for hosting the haunted house, Alan Yount for playing music throughout the night, and the JROTC Blackcats Booster Club and Domino's for hosting the costume contest.

"Also, thank you to everyone for coming out in their costumes and participating," Rehkop said.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is always looking for anyone who can help in the planning and organizing of Freakytown. If you're interested, please contact MCCC at info@madisoncountycc.com