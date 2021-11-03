Freakytown Cover

Rehkop said Melissa's Majic Touch is always her favorite booth, as they take their themes to the next level every year.

"I used to have a booth contest, but they kept winning every year, so I just gave them a permanent prime spot at the court house," Rehkop said. "This year their theme was the Disney movie 'Coco.' Their whole family dressed to the theme, and they looked so good."

Rehkop said, she was also impressed by Thal's Hardware which went all out and decorated the entire store front.

"There were so many great themed booths," Rehkop said. "I'm in awe at how creative everyone gets."

Rehkop said the town definitely needed a fun event like Freakytown after the tornado which hit the community, last Sunday.

"All week, the community has been working nonstop to cleanup the damage," Rehkop said. "It was nice to be able to take a break and for the kids to have some fun dressing up, playing games and filling their bags with a ton of candy."

Rehkop said, she had no clue what to expect this year as far as attendance, first with concerns of COVID-19 and then the tornado.