Freakytown will return from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 29 around the court square and main streets of downtown Fredericktown. The free family event will once again feature trick-or-treating, games, costume contest and more. The Madison County Chamber of Commerce announced it has already had more businesses sign up for booths than last year. If inclement weather occurs the event will be cancelled. Watch the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates.
Freakytown, Oct. 29
