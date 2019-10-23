Every year since 2009 for one night spooky night in October the courthouse square in Fredericktown transforms to "Freakytown."
This year the ghoulish event falls from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 26. Children are invited to dress in their best costumes as more than 60 businesses line the streets giving out candy.
"Freakytown is a Halloween event that allows families and children to trick-or-treat in a safe environment," Madison County Chamber of Commerce President Tessa Rehkop said. "In addition to receiving lots of candy, the kids have the opportunity to participate in a costume contest."
Rehkop said there are also lots of fun activities such as crafts, putt putt golf, witch's brew and much more.
"This is a great event for the community, because it brings so many people to downtown Fredericktown," Rehkop said. "Hopefully they will eat at our restaurants and shop at our businesses."
Rehkop said this is the 10th anniversary of the event which was started by community volunteers and the old Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce.
"Freakytown has become one of the most well attended events in Fredericktown," Rehkop said. "Last year I believe we had about 1,500 kids and it just gets bigger and bigger every year."
Rehkop said, this year they are excited to bring back the costume contest which is sponsored by the JROTC Blackcat Battalion Booster Club. Registration for the costume contest begins at 4 p.m. on the Post Office steps. They only take so many entries so be sure to show up early.
IBS Print and Promo and Brick & Mortar will once again be brewing up a batch of their witch's brew.
You have free articles remaining.
"Also, the winner's of last year's booth competition, Melissa's Majic Touch, will be set up on the North Courthouse Steps with a special Nightmare Before Christmas theme," Rehkop said. "And many other games, activities and crafts will be set up at various places around the courthouse and on the main streets."
Following the event the Fredericktown Fire Department will be bringing the fright to town with its annual Haunted House located at the Fredericktown Police and Fire Department Training Facility on South Chamber Drive.
Rehkop said this event would not be possible without the great organizations and businesses in town.
"They're the ones providing the candy, games and activities for the children and that is so much candy to give out to over 1,500 kids," Rehkop said. "We're so thankful these businesses love to participate in this event so that, as a town, we can provide a safe, free event for the kids."
Rehkop said she thinks the businesses might have just as much fun as the kids do as they go all out decorating and dressing up in costumes.
Freakytown is organized by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Freakytown Committee. It is a free event offered to the community as a way to provide a safe trick-or-treating environment for youth.
"I can't say it enough how thankful we are to the organizations and businesses that participate," Rehkop said. "Also, the event wouldn't be possibly without the City of Fredericktown, the Madison County Commissioners, Fredericktown Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Department, Fredericktown Fire Department and Pense Bros. Drilling for allowing me the time needed to work on the event."
Rehkop said Freakytown has added about 10 additional booths to this year's event, and she sees no reason why they will not surpass last year's number of 1,500 children.
"The weather is looking perfect for Saturday," Rehkop said. "We get lots of families and kids from out of town. I think this event has become a known destination for the Saturday before Halloween by the surrounding towns."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.