Freakytown set for Saturday night

Freakytown will return from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday around the court square and main streets of downtown Fredericktown.

The event, the biggest trick-or-treating function of the year, is a community favorite and has been known to draw close to 2,000 kids and their parents to the area.

The downtown streets will once again be lined with businesses and organizations handing out tons of free candy.

Come early, dressed in your best Halloween costume for the Costume Contest sponsored by the Fredericktown Blackcat Battalion Booster Club and Dominos. The contest is located on the steps of the Post Office. Registration will open at 4 p.m. and is limited to 20 entries per age group, 0-5 years, 6-10 years, and 11 years and up. Prizes will be awarded to for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age group, plus judges favorites at the end. All participants will received goody bags.

"It is always exciting to see how many organizations and businesses want to be involved in this event," Chamber of Commerce Board Member Tessa Rehkop said. "We currently have more than 40 booths signed up. We can't wait for the kiddos and their families to come out and enjoy this free community event."

Rehkop said you also will not want to miss the "Witches Brew" which is returning once again this year at IBS Print Shop.

Also returning this year is the Trunk or Treat area, sponsored by Calvary Church, in the Madison County Service Coordination parking lot. The area will have themed cars/trucks, of course, handing out free candy.

Rehkop also reminded everyone to go through the haunted house and hayride presented by the Fredericktown Fire Department and High School JROTC program. It is located at the SRT training grounds on South Chamber Drive.

"The goal of Freakytown is to provide a fun and safe environment for kids and their families to trick-or-treat," Rehkop said. "With the support of the City of Fredericktown, we are able to block off the streets downtown so parents don't have to worry about the threat of passing vehicles."

As a reminder, lines can get long during this event but there is no specific starting point. Feel free to jump in anywhere you can and enter from any of the main streets.

Rehkop said she wants to remind those coming out to Freakytown, everyone who puts on this event is volunteering their time, resources, candy, etc. She asks that everyone please be kind and courteous to all those passing out candy or hosting an activity.

The chamber also asks no one bring pets to the event as they want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.

In the event of bad weather the event will be canceled with no reschedule date. Watch the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates.