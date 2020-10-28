Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus falls into festival

The air is chilly. Pumpkin spice wafts around you. Costumes spring up through the lovely changing colored leaves. It is fall, y’all. With great vigor and anticipation, the staff at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus held its annual Fall Festival.
A proud tradition the staff at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus gets into as much as its students is the Fall Festival held every October. Each classroom is transformed into a new world, transporting the students to lands of fun. This year, the festival lasted two days, with the kindergarten to eighth grade students having their shindig Oct. 15, and the high school Oct. 16, during homecoming; go Blackcats! All hands were on deck to make this day a success!
And yes; Halloween costumes for all were greatly encouraged.
We would like to share with our community the behind-the-scenes look at our Fall Festival, our goal to make our students have lasting, magical memories. We hope this will shine through.
Let’s start with the middle school side, seventh to eighth grade for us. We have two rooms to venture into. The first is “The Monster Bash,” ran by the wonderful Jamie Jones and Pat Gipson. If students wanted to show off their vocal chords and energy to rock out to their favorite jams, this karaoke hotspot was the place. Or they could get a nice warm bowl of chili. In fact, the music moved us as a school so much that we all congregated together before lunch to boogie and sing, teacher and student alike, filling the hallways with zipping harmony.
Further down the hall we enter the “Skeleton” room, inspired by the rich culture of Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead). Our ever charming duo of Danny Fitzgerald and Kristie Head escorted the students to games of decorated skull beanbag toss and playing a match with giant cards, all for the chance to obtain a fabulous prize. These teachers really showed their spirit with skelton shirts and face designs. It was enough of a good time to tickle anyone’s funny bone.
Zonks! The Intermediate (grades fifth and sixth) whooshed us back in time to tie dye shirts in their groovy “Scooby-Doo” themed world. Katie Sutton, the school’s guru in festivals, and her fellow Mystery INC. member, Mallory Hinkle, offered games of coin toss and ball tic-tac-toe with Scooby and the gang as the focal point, again for radical goodies to be won. A tasty treat of Puppy Chow, Scooby Snacks included, was given to all. But jinkies. There’s more. The crew built a Mystery Machine that students could go inside to get their picture in. No need to unmask how cool this room was.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! Lastly, we have the elementary city (kindergarten to fourth grade), zooming into the scene as the Super Villain room. Students could create their own superhero masks in order to take on some of the most nefarious DC and Marvel baddies in a target shooting game, winning prizes for each adventure. The newfound defenders could also get their photos taken by skyscrapers to recollect their day. Morgan Comnick, AKA Starfire for the festival, and Kim Hamilton made sure this room was a heroic of a time.
Friday, the high school students were treated with delectables made by their caring teachers, Michele Redmond, Missy Hampton, Paul Sauer, Todd Koester, and Jake Whitener, consisting of plump hot dogs, flavorful chili, crispy rice krispies, and rich cheesecake. Recreation of games and watching films were gifted to these hard working students. Truly, it was also a sweet time for the high school rooms at the Fall Festival.
For this teacher and article writer (Comnick), the best part about being apart of this family, this team, is all the hard work, passion, and fun each person shows all for the benefit and enjoyment of all of our students. The Fall Festival is a prime example of this for us. As the days get shorter and outside cooler, we hope to still give warmth to our students, coworkers, and community, through our actions and words.
The Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus wishes everyone a safe and Happy Halloween.
