Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus falls into festival

The air is chilly. Pumpkin spice wafts around you. Costumes spring up through the lovely changing colored leaves. It is fall, y’all. With great vigor and anticipation, the staff at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus held its annual Fall Festival.

A proud tradition the staff at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus gets into as much as its students is the Fall Festival held every October. Each classroom is transformed into a new world, transporting the students to lands of fun. This year, the festival lasted two days, with the kindergarten to eighth grade students having their shindig Oct. 15, and the high school Oct. 16, during homecoming; go Blackcats! All hands were on deck to make this day a success!

And yes; Halloween costumes for all were greatly encouraged.

We would like to share with our community the behind-the-scenes look at our Fall Festival, our goal to make our students have lasting, magical memories. We hope this will shine through.