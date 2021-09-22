Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus Spotlight

"Are you guys ready? Let's roll." –Todd Beamer, a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 who revolted against the hijackers.
It’s been 20 years since 2,995 people were killed in the September 11th attacks. Thousands of people still grieve the loss of their loved ones, thousands of soldiers went to war, and as a nation we vowed to “never forget”.
As a teacher of young minds, I made it my mission to educate my students about the events that occurred on September 11, 2001. We watched videos, did research, created projects, read through newspapers from 2001, and read aloud true stories from the survivors of the attacks. We also created a hallway display, which consisted of the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and United Flight 93. I also created a “memory walk” using posters from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.
My students had mixed emotions about the events, but all of them were proud to hear the stories and see the faces of the heroes that saved many lives that day. These included firefighters, police officers, doctors and paramedics, military personnel, and every day people just trying to do what was right.
Along with the anniversary of September 11th, we also chose to remember the thirteen servicemen who were killed in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. A bulletin board was decorated with the faces of those that were killed with a description of their lives, service, and awards they received.
As our country continues to move forward, I vow to never forget what happened on September 11th, 2001 and I am forever grateful for those who served and sacrificed their lives for my country.
"The attacks of September 11th were intended to break our spirit. Instead we have emerged stronger and more unified. We feel renewed devotion to the principles of political, economic and religious freedom, the rule of law and respect for human life. We are more determined than ever to live our lives in freedom." –Then-Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani