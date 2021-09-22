Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus Spotlight

"Are you guys ready? Let's roll." –Todd Beamer, a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 who revolted against the hijackers.

It’s been 20 years since 2,995 people were killed in the September 11th attacks. Thousands of people still grieve the loss of their loved ones, thousands of soldiers went to war, and as a nation we vowed to “never forget”.

As a teacher of young minds, I made it my mission to educate my students about the events that occurred on September 11, 2001. We watched videos, did research, created projects, read through newspapers from 2001, and read aloud true stories from the survivors of the attacks. We also created a hallway display, which consisted of the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and United Flight 93. I also created a “memory walk” using posters from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

My students had mixed emotions about the events, but all of them were proud to hear the stories and see the faces of the heroes that saved many lives that day. These included firefighters, police officers, doctors and paramedics, military personnel, and every day people just trying to do what was right.