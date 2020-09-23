This week's Fredericktown R-I spotlight comes from the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus.
"Welcome to the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus," Kaitlyn Sutton, the intermediate school and special education teacher, said. "Much like our other schools in the district, our year has started off 'pandemic-style,' with everyone wearing masks, practicing social distancing, teaching our students about AMI (alternative methods of instruction), and adjusting to our new 'normal.'"
Sutton said, as the school approaches the end of week three, she would like to introduce people to some activities her classroom participated in to celebrate Patriot Day.
"Patriot Day is the annual observance on September 11 to remember those who were injured or died during the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001," Sutton said. "On Friday, September 4th, I introduced my class to a video about Sept. 11th on the BrainPop website."
Sutton said the video gave her students some background information to help connect them to the event.
"I then decided to read the book '10 True Tales: Heroes of 9/11' aloud to the group for the next several days as students followed along in their copied packets," Sutton said. "This book includes ten true stories about the survivors and heroes of September 11th. After each story was read aloud, the students were instructed to write five facts about what they learned, in complete sentences, I might add, by using a Google Doc on their Google Classroom platform."
Sutton said various times throughout the week, students were able to watch short videos and look at pictures that corresponded with the daily readings.
"On Friday, September 11, 2020, as students entered the classroom, projected on the SmartBoard was the live stream memorial video from New York City," Sutton said. "Students watched as hundreds of people gathered around the memorial site of the Twin Towers as recorded voices announced the names of the victims of Sept. 11th.
Starting at 7:46 a.m., I announced the events that had occurred during that day. For example: At 7:46, I announced that American Airlines Flight 11 had crashed into the North Tower and at 9:03, I announced that United Airlines Flight 175 had crashed into the South Tower."
Sutton said, to end their day, she allowed the students to explore Newsweek magazines and newspapers from the Saint Louis Post Dispatch and USA Today that were from September 11, 2001 and September 12, 2001.
"My father luckily saved them for nineteen years in his basement and graciously gave them to me to share with my students," Sutton said. "Although my students learned a gracious amount of information about September 11th, they also learned the value of humility, respect, patriotism, and love for one another."
