This week's Fredericktown R-I spotlight comes from the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus.

"Welcome to the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus," Kaitlyn Sutton, the intermediate school and special education teacher, said. "Much like our other schools in the district, our year has started off 'pandemic-style,' with everyone wearing masks, practicing social distancing, teaching our students about AMI (alternative methods of instruction), and adjusting to our new 'normal.'"

Sutton said, as the school approaches the end of week three, she would like to introduce people to some activities her classroom participated in to celebrate Patriot Day.

"Patriot Day is the annual observance on September 11 to remember those who were injured or died during the terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001," Sutton said. "On Friday, September 4th, I introduced my class to a video about Sept. 11th on the BrainPop website."

Sutton said the video gave her students some background information to help connect them to the event.