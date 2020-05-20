Fredericktown City Council Ward III candidates

"A good alderman attends every council meeting and stands up for the people of his ward," Miller said. "If elected, I would continue to work to make our city more attractive to business and new industry."

Joseph Saxon

"I have worked with the developmentally disabled for over ten years in facilities and in homes and am currently a supervisor at the Madison County Workshop," Saxon said. "I moved to Missouri with my mother in 1999 and moved to Fredericktown in 2018 to be closer to work."

Saxon, 32, said he has supervisor and managerial experience which allows him to see solutions to problems from a different perspective.

"Honesty and drive are qualities that make an effective alderman," Saxon said. "You must listen to those you are trying to improve the lives of, and you cannot do that without being transparent and never forgetting the primary purpose of the office."

Saxon said if elected he would like to use the many possible advantages Fredericktown has to offer.

"Highways near town create a chance at tourism, shopping and service industries which could create jobs and income for people," Saxon said. "Historic locations in town can be preserved more effectively for the same purposes. Things of this nature can start small and, due to ability to generate its own sustainability, begin to pay for themselves and grow."

