Madison County voters will be electing representatives to local school boards and to municipal boards and city councils in the April 2 Municipal General Election.
The Democrat News will be profiling candidates in some of the contested races on the April ballot. One of those races is for Ward III Alderman in the City of Fredericktown.
The City of Fredericktown will be voting to fill two-year alderman seats in Wards I, II and III. Ward I incumbent alderman Paul Brown and Ward II incumbent alderman Richard Polete are both running unopposed. Incumbent Loretta Brown and Kevin Jones are vying for Ward III alderman, the only contested municipal race.
Loretta Brown
Loretta (Thomas) Brown was born and raised in Madison County.
After moving to St. Louis to pursue a career in cosmetology, she graduated from Excella Beauty College and spent the next 18 years in the field. Brown then spent eight years working for Venture Central Office gaining experience in the business field working with accounts payable, charge-backs, filing and as a clerk.
"I then opened my own beauty shop on West Main Street in Fredericktown and ended up back in St. Louis only to return to Madison County in 1989 where I worked at Walmart for 2 years, leaving for family illness and then worked as lobby lady at the new McDonalds for eight months," Brown said. "I have a great personality and feel that I could continue to be an asset as Ward III Alderman."
Brown was first elected as Ward III Alderman in 2013.
Among her priorities as an alderman, Brown said she would like to see more growth in the community as well as to bring in more businesses.
"I would also like to see more community involvement with the council," Brown said. "Whether it is positive or negative it is important to receive that feedback."
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones is 29 years old and a lifelong resident of Fredericktown.
A Fredericktown High School and Mineral Area College graduate, Jones is currently a full-time paramedic and field training officer with St. Francois County Ambulance District and has served on the Fredericktown Fire Department since 2008. He also worked for Madison County Ambulance District from 2009 to 2015.
"This is my first time running for political office," Jones said. "However, I have been a follower of Fredericktown politics and issues for many years."
Jones said he believes he shares the same concerns and dreams as many citizens of the community.
"I think having open ears, level headedness and knowledge of city government are the basis of experience for this position," Jones said. "I feel as if an alderman needs to be able to see the big picture. An elected official in this position needs to be able to understand and see things from citizens' perspectives from all walks of life."
Jones said he knows some of his views and goals are not those of other citizens in the community, but that he respects that.
"I think an effective alderman needs to be able to direct his or her votes toward what is best for the health of the city and residents," Jones said. "My top priorities if elected really fall into one somewhat large category of community improvement."
Jones said the community has seen improvements to its infrastructure, but it still has a long way to go.
"Our roads, water and sewer lines, and electrical system need significant improvement," Jones said. "I believe that Fredericktown needs to be increasing the size of the city to capture growth. We could be on the verge of very welcomed industry with a wealth of jobs. These items coupled with fiscal responsibility could securely anchor Fredericktown for years to come."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.