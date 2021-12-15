Fredericktown Eagles auxiliary hosts annual kids Christmas party

The Fredericktown Eagles Ladies Auxiliary hosted its annual kids Christmas party Dec. 3.
The kids enjoyed pizza (donated by Chucks, Cherokee Pass Mobil and Casey's), cupcakes, chips and soda. They played games and took photos. Santa also made a visit to distribute a gift to each child.
The Eagles want to thank all who make this event possible and the auxiliary members for all of their hard work.
