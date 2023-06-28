Miss Capone’s Class
- Justus Bates: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Book It
- Maeson Betts: Reading, Music, Reading Circle
- Tucker Burnett: Reading Circle
- Sawyer Clauser: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Brandon Dean: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Izabella DeSanto: Reading, Reading Circle
- Corbin Dowd: Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
- Avery Fararro: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Hunter Guittar: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Ryder Halpin: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Aria Hutson: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Computer, Library, Reading Circle
- Hailey Kenison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Music, PE, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Jonah Kinney: Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Book It
- Madilynn Lutman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Library, Reading Circle
- Isabella Mathis: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Brayden Myers: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle
- Amos Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Annika Schultz: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Art, Reading Circle
- Chase Thompson-Andrews: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Art, PE, Computer, Reading Circle
- Brendyn Worley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle
People are also reading…
Mrs. Conner’s Class
- Aly Baughman: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Isaiah Brayfield: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Kynlee Chambers: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Reading Circle
- Nikkolai Curtis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Music, Library, Reading Circle
- Bailey Hulvey: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
- Elizabeth McMeans: Reading Circle, Book It
- Kamren Petty: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Library, Reading Circle
- Roslynn Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Samson Schmidt: Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Cadence Skaggs: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Landynn Speiser: Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Dawsen Sutton: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, PE, Reading Circle, Book It
- Kordelia Tiefenauer: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Peyton Wallace: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Ameliyah West: Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- Hazel Williams: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Nova Wood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle
- Koda Young: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
Miss Parker’s Class:
- Ashton Besgrove: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Sara Childress: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Castor Cureton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Addilynn Edmonds: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle
- Aspen Franks: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Lydia McDowell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Brodie Nash: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Wren Phillips: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Jacob Pirtle: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle
- Abigail Reckman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Book It
- Connor Schneiter: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Rhylie Sharp: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Emory Sikes: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle
- Paislee Stumbaugh: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Zane Walker: Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Joshua Wells: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Book It
- Sawyer Wireman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Library, Reading Circle
- Banner Yearian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
Mrs. Sebastian’s Class
- Maggie Ault: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle
- Arian Brewer: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Computer, Reading Circle
- Saya Broome: Reading, Reading Circle
- Landry Clauser: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
- Carter Day: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, PE, Library, Reading Circle
- Brisyn Griffon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle
- Holden Hamby: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Toby Harper: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Bowen Kinneman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
- Harper Lawson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Computer, Reading Circle
- Luna Martindale: Reading Circle
- Jackson Parker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Computer, Library, Reading Circle
- Kemper Parson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Peyton Pritchett: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Book It
- Abel Robbins: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Paisley Sherrill: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle
- Gaia Smith: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Weston Spain: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Book It
- Liam Tripp: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Rose Womble: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
Mrs. Slinkard’s Class
- Caleb Atherton: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Lincoln Berry: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Reading Circle, Book It
- Cooper Clark: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Reading Circle
- Gage Couch: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Reading Circle
- Kenlee Cunningham: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Music, Reading Circle
- Gracelynn Day: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Jedidiah Francis: Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Liam Franks: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, PE, Reading Circle, Book It
- Cody Gipson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle
- Ayden Harris: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Gentry Henson: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Liam Hightower: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Alexandria Hutchison: Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle
- Jamis Jowett: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Emma Lindley: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Rose Pickert: PBS Paw Award,Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Luke Shoemaker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Rease Sizemore: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Alayna Stufflebean: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Brayden Wisdom: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
Mrs. Tucker’s Class
- Alexander Blaney: Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Meah Childress: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Altair Colton: Reading Circle
- Callie Edmond: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Nellie Falcon: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Hudson Hamby: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Connor Jenkins: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Reading Circle
- Ronni Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle
- Landan Klene: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Nevaeh Langtimm: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Finley Neel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Reading Circle
- Paul Peterman: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle
- Cullen Presson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle
- Jase Reed: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
- Sadie Smallen: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
- Kase Sutton: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Holden Thomas: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Emma Whited: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Computer, Reading Circle
- Raelyn Wood: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle