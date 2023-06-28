Mrs. Ayyagari’s Class
- Bryson Chaffin: Reading Circle
- Isaiah Evans: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Charlee Gresham: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Art, PE, Library, Reading Circle
- Lilly Hodges: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Addison Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Madelyn Koenig: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Art, Reading Circle
- Sadie Lee: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Music, PE, Computer, Reading Circle
- Jaidence Maness: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Phoenix Mills: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Luke Morris: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Tucker Parmer: Good Attendance, Music, Reading Circle
- Harley-Ann Pyeatt-Young: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
Miss Burlison’s Class
People are also reading…
- Kember Anthony: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, PE, Library, Reading Circle
- Espn Archer-Mueller: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- Cole Autry: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Book It
- Lucas Blaney: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Reading Circle
- Linzie Bohnert: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Hunter Curtis: Reading Circle
- Coraline Duncan: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Music, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
- Gabriel Elrod: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Aiden Fellner: PBS Paw Award, Math, Art, Reading Circle
- Genesis Garcia: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Levi Kelley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, PE, Reading Circle
- Anna Matthews: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Choir
- Anthonella Morillo-Lopez: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- Rhett Rehkop: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance
- Sawyer Roberts: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir
- Madilyn Smith: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Suede Swearengin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Alias Whited: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
Mrs. Coleman’s Class
- Ja'mykis Abbey: PBS Paw Award
- Gemma Bales: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle
- Bella Bowman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Choir
- Michante Burshia: Reading Circle
- Colin Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance
- Makayla Evans: Reading Circle
- Noah Francis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Brenden Hamel: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Judah Johnson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- Matthew Jordan: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Harrison McDowell: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Music, PE, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Cora Miller: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Book It, Choir
- Cole Page: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Benjamin Russell: Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Rease Sizemore: PBS Paw Award
- Jeremiah Snow: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Choir
- Waylon Stricklan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Adalynn Sutton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir
- Jesse Sutton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
Mrs. Jone’s Class
- River Brown: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Brihana Chapman: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Aria Clubbs: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Computer, Reading Circle
- Bentley Culton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Cross Duckworth: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Art, PE, Reading Circle
- Sophia Durr: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Isabella Firebaugh: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Connor Hagy: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle
- Treylynn Heady: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir
- Chloe Hulvey: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle
- Hayden Johnston: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- William Jordan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Rita Marler: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Jaxston Mell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Glenn Phipps: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Ivy Scott: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Sahit Soriano Cruz: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Bennett Whited: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
Mrs. Parish’s Class
- Theodore Brewen: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
- Ryan Carey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- Lydia Davis: PBS Paw Award, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Choir
- Tucker England: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Jocelyn Frizzell: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Luke Greene: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Art, PE, Library, Reading Circle
- Lyla Jones: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Elliott Mills: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Computer, Reading Circle
- Aerie Parker: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Choir
- John Peterman: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Kase Pogue: PBS Paw Award, Art, Reading Circle
- Parker Proffer: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Art, Music, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Book It
- Sophia Rose: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Layne Scott: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Aubree Skaggs: Reading Circle
- Traery Stafford: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
- Adam Steiner: Reading Circle
- Kohenn Stephens: PBS Paw Award, Music, Computer, Library, Reading Circle
- Bentley Stidem: Good Attendance, Reading Circle
Mr. Thompson’s Class
- Finley Ammons: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir
- Haddie Black: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, PE, Computer, Reading Circle, Choir
- Bennett Crites: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Library, Reading Circle
- Madalynn Day: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- David Freeman: PBS Paw Award; Mason Goforth: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Bentley Hiles: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Alizabelle Hinkle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, PE, Reading Circle
- Kayleigh Jorgensen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Adaline Parson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
- Jedidiah Roberts: PBS Paw Award
- Eve Royer: PBS Paw Award, Art, Reading Circle, Choir
- Nolan Sebastian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, PE, Reading Circle, Choir
- Wyatt Sherrill: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Adalyn Slaughter: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle
- Kort Tiefenauer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
- Samuel Tomlinson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Library, Reading Circle
- Gehrig Tucker: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, PE, Computer, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Mikaila Williams: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
Mrs. Walker’s Class
- Jaylee Bain: PBS Paw Award, PE, Reading Circle
- Skyler Bates-Sebastian: Good Attendance
- Bryce Blum: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance
- David Burke: Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
- Diesel Capriglione: PBS Paw Award
- Eva Colyott: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Art, PE, Computer, Reading Circle
- Levi Connor: PBS Paw Award
- Aleeah Delph: PBS Paw Award, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Choir
- Eileen England: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, PE, Choir
- Tristan Evans: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance
- Matthew Gunter: Good Attendance, Math, Computer, Reading Circle
- Eligh Lindley: PBS Paw Award
- Cilas McClellan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
- Kevin McManemin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Reading Circle
- Hayven Phares: PBS Paw Award, Music, Reading Circle
- Karliah Pogue: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Choir
- Faith Reilly: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
- Olivia Sandman: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Library, Reading Circle
- Ivy Smothers: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Choir