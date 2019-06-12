{{featured_button_text}}
FES

Ayyagari

  • Adams, Caysee: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  •  Avalos-Ortiz, Vincent: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Beaty, Suzie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Berry, Stormy:  Reading Circle
  • Bess, Chloe: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Buff, Emily:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Burshia, Chayton: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Library, Reading Circle
  • Dietiker, Wilson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Art, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Fraire, Genaro: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Music, Reading Circle
  • Gonzalez Carpio , Jonas: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance
  • Johnson, Jillian: PBS Paw Award, Art, Library, Reading Circle
  • Lindsey, Joseph: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Martin, Asa: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Music, P.E., Library, Reading Circle
  • McFarland, Richard: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Pirtle, Katie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle
  • Pogue, Shelby: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Price, Anniston: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Renk, Austin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Richardson, Carly: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Sudmeyer, Lakota: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Valadez Lopez, Alberto: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Yearian, Brandon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle

Capone

  • Burcham, Liam: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Music, Reading Circle
  • Chaplin, Joesph: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Collier, Lorelei: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, Reading Circle
  • Dill, Autumn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Farrar-Matlock, Zetta: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Griffon, Hadleigh: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Music, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Henson, Maddison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Lance, Alayna: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Lewis , Tanner: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Matlock, Owen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Mayberry, Brayden: PBS Paw Award, Computers, Reading Circle
  • McClanahand, Ryder:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Mendoza, Dahlia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Morgan, Kalyssa: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Munger, Mathieu: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Royer, Tennessee: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Computers, Library, Reading Circle
  • Schneiter, Cohl: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Shipley, Jaxson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Swinford, Emerson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Thompson, Jacob: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Vaughn , Rylee: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • White, Jessica: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • White, Rickie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle

Forister

  • Allgier, Reid: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Benitez, Allison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Bingham, August: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Claus, Logan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Cureton, Bayleigh: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Daniels, Michael:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Gibbs, Abigail:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Library, Reading Circle
  • Gipson, Harley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Hoagland, Korbin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Huyser, Isabella: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Kelley, Brielle: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle
  • LaPlant, Annalise: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Lewis, Gracelyn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Michael, Liam: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Library, Reading Circle
  • Musk, Aubrey: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Parson, Maylee: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Sample, Chance: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Sanders, Aiden:  Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Stafford, Kalynn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Stafford, Noah: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Turner, Addison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Waters, Colton:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Zuck, Tanner:  Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Abeln, Robyn: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Kindergarten Diploma

Hudson

  • Abbott, Wyatt: Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Acosta, Christopher:  Perfect Attendance, Music, Reading Circle
  • Adams, Cameron: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Baker, Holly: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Berry, Jase:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Cassidy, Elyanna: PBS Paw Award, Math, Art, Reading Circle
  • Couch, Cora: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Computers, Library, Reading Circle
  • Curtis, Jaxon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Evans, Mackenzie:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Forister, Judah: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Hahn, Benton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Jorgensen, Dustin: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Kimes, Kairi: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Long, Lola: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Book It
  • McMillen, Layla: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • McMinn, Lola: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Music, Reading Circle
  • Moore, Sophia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Morris, Makayla:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle
  • Stricklan, Scarlett: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Watson, Kayden: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Whitener, William: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, LibraryLibrary, Reading Circle
  • Williams, Brody: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle

Sebastian

  • Boren, Hadley: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Brewer, Xander: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Cofer, Kinley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Elliott, Ellaynua:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Firebaugh, Stephanie: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Garrity, Marcus: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Griffon, Trevor: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Library, Reading Circle
  • Henson, Mya: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Art, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Huckaba, Adrienne: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Library, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Lawson, Jayden: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Music, P.E., Reading Circle
  • McClelland, Emberlynn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • McDaniel, Brody: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Myrick, Jenna: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Petroff, Liam: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Racer, Dakota: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Reutzel, Mazie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Shults, Alivia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Art, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Smith, Chloe: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Spain, Grayson: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Stephens, Kalli: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
  • Stewart, Bentley:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • White, Gabriel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed

Slinkard

  • Allgier, Ellie: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Armes, Aydan: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Babbitt, Hendrix: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Baker, Jayden:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Betke, Serena: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Music, Reading Circle
  • Betts, Cooper: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Bloom, Skylar: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Music, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Buhler, Madison: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Byerly, Mia: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Crump, Eli: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Music, Reading Circle
  • Cureton, Mason: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Grafton, Cerenity:  Reading Circle
  • Hammers, Ryder: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle
  • Holder, Kailey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
  • Matthews, Connor: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Rasmussen, Madison: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Art, Reading Circle
  • Smallen, Dalton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Spala, Sebastian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Whitener, Koda: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Whitener, Kolyer: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Williams, Jerry: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Wilson, Tony: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle

Tucker

  • Black, Oliver:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Edwards, Parker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Ellis, Bryer: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Flaherty, Castyn: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Reading Circle
  • Forister, Mason: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Foster, Damon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Francis, Maycee: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Music, Library, Reading Circle
  • Heifner, Chase:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Hilterbrand, Jocelyn: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Music, Reading Circle
  • Keller, Parker: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Computers, Reading Circle
  • King, Sophia: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Lett , Kayden: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Lunsford, Landon: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle
  • McDowell, Madalynn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Robbins, Paige: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It
  • Schwent, Racan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Shoemake, Promise: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Shrum, Addison: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Summers, Kailey: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Tinnin, Ava: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, Reading Circle
  • Walker, Emma: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle

