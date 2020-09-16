Fredericktown Elementary School hosts Pizza Picnic With The Principal

“The Student of the Month lunch is something I look forward to each month," FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "It’s a chance to connect with the kids and have some good conversations with them. Most of the time, it involves me asking questions like ‘what is your favorite flavor of ice cream?’ or ‘what is everyone planning to do this weekend?’ but it gives me the opportunity to show them that I care about them and am interested in who they are.”

“In the past, each grade level had the same lunch period, so during each shift, we would have a special table set up for all the Students of the Month from that grade level – complete with a nice tablecloth, nametags, and balloons," Clauser said. "With the restrictions we have had to put in place with COVID-19, we had to rethink how the lunches would be structured. We now have five lunch periods with less students in each one, and we are trying not to mix students from different classrooms. With that in mind, Miss Abbey Mooney and Mrs. Heather Redmond approached me with the idea that lunch with fewer students and eating outside would help us socially distance and avoid close contact exposure. Plus, they thought the sunshine and fresh air would definitely be a plus.”