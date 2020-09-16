Fredericktown Elementary School hosts Pizza Picnic With The Principal

Students of the Month at Fredericktown Elementary School enjoyed a picnic lunch with their principal on Sept. 11.
Twenty students, each chosen by their classroom teacher for demonstrating the school’s character word of the month, "kind," received a special invitation to take part in the lunch, which was donated by Domino’s Pizza in Fredericktown.
The students practiced safe social distancing while enjoying the beautiful weather and social time with the principal.
“The Student of the Month lunch is something I look forward to each month," FES Principal Joe Clauser said. "It’s a chance to connect with the kids and have some good conversations with them. Most of the time, it involves me asking questions like ‘what is your favorite flavor of ice cream?’ or ‘what is everyone planning to do this weekend?’ but it gives me the opportunity to show them that I care about them and am interested in who they are.”
“In the past, each grade level had the same lunch period, so during each shift, we would have a special table set up for all the Students of the Month from that grade level – complete with a nice tablecloth, nametags, and balloons," Clauser said. "With the restrictions we have had to put in place with COVID-19, we had to rethink how the lunches would be structured. We now have five lunch periods with less students in each one, and we are trying not to mix students from different classrooms. With that in mind, Miss Abbey Mooney and Mrs. Heather Redmond approached me with the idea that lunch with fewer students and eating outside would help us socially distance and avoid close contact exposure. Plus, they thought the sunshine and fresh air would definitely be a plus.”
Clauser also said this month’s lunch was an opportunity to celebrate the school resource officers who serve the district.
“For the past two years, we have scheduled our Track-a-Thon fundraiser September 11 and recognized the first responders of our community," Clauser said. "Unfortunately, we were not able to do that this year, so we decided to invite the resource officers to join us for the Student of the Month lunch. The students loved being able to visit with the officers and learn more about what they do for our school.”
Clauser said Student of the Month is part of the character education program at Fredericktown Elementary School.
“Each month, we focus on a different character word," Clauser said. "We create videos from our ‘PBS News Headquarters’ that we show all students, we recognize those who are chosen as Student of the Month with a special walk through the halls called the ‘Cat Walk’, and we spend time throughout the month teaching students about the focus words, including Kind, Cooperative, Grateful, and Caring.”
It is also part of a larger effort of FES to recognize those students who meet behavior expectations throughout the year and demonstrate what it looks like to be a respectful, responsible learner. FES recognizes positive student behavior in a variety of ways.
Immediate, high frequency recognition is provided using white and red tickets. This recognition is delivered at a high rate for a short period while teaching new behaviors or responding to problem behavior.
Staff members give students tickets and specific, positive feedback about the behavior they are showing with phrases such as, “I like the way you lined up quickly and quietly,” or “thank you for sitting in your seat and waiting for permission to speak.”
White tickets are used when individual students have positive behaviors, and red tickets are given to classes when most everyone in the class is showing good behavior. Tickets can be saved and used to buy prizes from the Cat Cart twice a month. The prizes include small toys, snacks, and coupons for things like hat day or sit by a friend at lunch.
Unexpected, intermittent rewards are another way positive behavior is recognized. These rewards bring “surprise” attention to certain behaviors and offer teachers the opportunity to point out student accomplishments in a more public way.
Positive office referrals are given to students for demonstrating that they are either respectful, responsible, or a learner. Teachers write the referral and submit it to the office, then the next day, Clauser recognizes the students who received one during the morning announcements.
Long-term celebrations are used to celebrate and acknowledge accomplishments each month. Rewards such as a dance party, tug of war, and field day are scheduled monthly for students who do not have an office referral during the month.
While those students are participating in the activity, students who have an office referral for the month participate in a re-teaching time where teachers talk about their behaviors and what they can do differently to make better choices.
Pizza Picnic With the Principal is an example of how FES has adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff members took a popular existing event that would not be possible given current guidelines, and they made a few changes to make sure students still receive the recognition and reward that they have earned.
“I appreciate Domino’s offering to donate the pizza for our lunches, Miss Mooney and Mrs. Redmond for helping coordinate and pull them off, and the rest of the staff for building up excitement with their students," Clauser said. "This month’s group of KIND students definitely represented some of our best kids, and I can’t wait to have lunch next month with those who are chosen for being COOPERATIVE."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!