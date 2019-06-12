{{featured_button_text}}
FES

Burlison

  • Alexander-Graham, Kayden:  Reading Circle
  • Bell, Landon: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Carter, Serenity: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Forland, Jayden: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Grado, Jaidon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Griffon, Keaton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Hansen, Karley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Hovis, Danielle: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, P.E., Library, Reading Circle
  • Howard, Fischer: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Kennedy, Lalita: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Laut, Elyse: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • LeVasseur, Makynna: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Lollar, Braydon:  Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Patterson, Allie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Pritchett, Eli:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Royer, Sirena: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Sarakas, Colton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Schmitt, Logan: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Stacy, Miranda: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Sullivan, Adrienne: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Sullivan, Memphis: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Tinsley, Carson: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir

Coleman

  • Bates, Freedom: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Bertrand, Davon:  Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Burt, Jack:  Good Attendance, P.E., Reading Circle
  • Cook, Cheylen: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Dowd, Aiden:  Good Spelling, P.E., Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Fain, River:  Good Spelling, Reading, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Fields, Temperance: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Haynes , Kyanna: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Jones, Rilon: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle
  • Jordon, Bentley:  Reading Circle
  • Knox, Avril: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Lilley, Jasmyn: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Matlock, Wyatt:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Music, Reading Circle
  • Miller, Julia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Parsley, Braxton: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Phipps, Mikenna: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Shoemaker, Trenton:  Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Snodgrass, Kale:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Spain, Sophia:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Stacy, Audrina: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Starks, Cody:  Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Williams, Justin: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Library, Reading Circle

Marler

  • Black, Jenna:  Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Cook, Ivy: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Foss, Liam:  Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Hill, Johnathan:  Reading Circle
  • Hill, Serenity: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle, Book It
  • Hinkle, Chloe: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Johnson, Sean: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Jones, Wesley: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, Music, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Jordan, Adrik: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Kelley, Averee: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle 
  • Miller, Olivia: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Parson, Peyton: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Proffer, Addyson: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, Music, Library, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Russell, Jashaun: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Seper, Jenna: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Computers, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Shafer, Jensen: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Shoemake, Donathan: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Stafford, Josephine:  Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Sutton, Peyton: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Suzanne, Sean:  Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Vaughn , Gavin: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Ward, Jonah: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Weise, Lilly: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Grade Honor Choir

Starkey

  • Brewington, Isla: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Brewington, Lovi: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Clauser, Bentlee: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Cooper, Reid: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Dodd, Kevin:  Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Duckworth, Cash:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Francis, Jalen: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, P.E., Library, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Ganime, Lillian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Music, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It
  • Kemp, Logan:  Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • McMillen, Sophia: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Metcalf, Brooke: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Onan, Lane:  Good Attendance, Reading, Reading Circle
  • Parker, Cali: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Penwell, Laila: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Phillips, Dorothy: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Library, Reading Circle
  • Rehkop, Stella: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Music, P.E., Computers, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Shields, Abbygail: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Slaughter, Michael: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Smith, Saydi: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Library, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Sutton, Abbigail: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Swiney, Calvin:  Good Attendance, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Underwood, Carter: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Math, Art, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Yilmaz, Brian: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir

Thompson

  • Adams , Camrynn: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  •  Anima-Alvarez, Esteban: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Bridges, Kynlee: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Music, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Brown, Eve: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle
  • Goforth, Bailey: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading, Reading Circle, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Griffard, Deonte: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Hampton, Braydon: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Hansil, Trinity: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Hutchison, Maddox: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle
  • Kennon, Isaiah: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Kinney, Seth: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Kraemer, Zoie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Lawson, Boston: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Lee, Izzabella: PBS Paw Award, Reading, Math, Reading Circle
  • Long, Isaiah: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • McMinn, Clayton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Munger, Myles: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Math, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Presson, Caedus: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Rawson, Peyton: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading, Math, Computers, Library, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Rehkop, Abigail: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Rehkop, Bristol: PBS Paw Award, Good Spelling, Art, Music, P.E., Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Stamp, Addison: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Woods, Delilah: PBS Paw Award, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir

Walker

  • Baker, Winston: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Bowling, Gracie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Brewer, William: PBS Paw Award, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Chaplin, Daniel: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle
  • Deakins, Kingston: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Art, Music, Computers, Reading Circle
  • Hein, Jayden:  Perfect Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Book It
  • Holder, Kenzie: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Hopkins, Ezekiel:  Good Attendance
  • Huffman, Valdrayick: PBS Paw Award
  • Jenkins, Shiloh: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading, Writing, Art, P.E., Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Johnson, Nathan:  Good Spelling, Math
  • McMillen, Isabella: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math
  • Merriman-Pickert, Rowdy: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle
  • Meyer, Destiney: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Nicholson, Lainey: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Math, Reading Circle, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Reed, Gunner: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Math, Reading Circle
  • Roberts, Weston: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Good Spelling, Math, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Sarakas, Kaylee: PBS Paw Award, Perfect Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Stafford, Braxton: PBS Paw Award, Math, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed
  • Underwood, Lainey: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Perfect Attendance, Math, Art, Music, Computers, Reading Circle, Six Flags Read to Succeed, Book It, Second Grade Honor Choir
  • Vogler, Cyrus: PBS Paw Award, Good Attendance, Reading Circle

