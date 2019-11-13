October 18, the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club held its annual Recognition Ceremony at the Methodist Church lower level hall.
The Club provided the entrée and members brought in dishes for all to share.
Leslie Wagner, Club Leader thanked all for showing and members and guests were invited to dine before the ceremony began. Members, current and new shared in laughter and excitement for the beginning of a new 4-H year.
After dinner the ceremony was called to start. A welcome was made by Zoe Rice. Pledges were led by Zach and Amy Tuller. Zach Rice gave the invocation and Master of Ceremony Grant Wagner called Kayla Wagner to the podium to make a statement. Kayla made a special recognition to the Club’s Leader, Leslie Wagner and presented her a gift from the club showing their gratitude and support for her efforts and devotion to the club and in 4-H.
Special awards were announced and given by Addie Shetley and Pakey Matthews. Recipients were Keith and Patty Myers for all of their help this past club year; Youth Program Associate Jacqulyn Ward; Dr. Scott Mier in recognition of his 20 years of exemplary service as an Adult Leader.
The club summary was given by Leah Thompson.
Elyse Laut read off the project leaders: 1st Year Ashley Matthews and Kayla Wagner; 2nd year Kendra Graham and Bob Tuller; 3rd Year Amy Thompson; 4th year Lynn Rhodes; 6th year Brenda Laut and Michelle Laut; 7th Year Rose Mier; 9th Year Leslie Wagner; 20th Year Dr. Scott Mier.
Leslie Wagner announced and passed out fair premiums.
Colson Byerly acknowledged established members: 1st year Gabe Francis, Josiah Francis, Justice Francis, Samuel Francis, Elyse Laut, Brooklynn Mills, and Addyson Smith; 2nd year Colson Byerly, June McCombs, and Amy Tuller; 3rd Year Grady Philips, Grant Thompson, and Zach Tuller; 4th Year Pakey Matthews and Leah Thompson; 5th Year Donnie Laut and Addie Shetley; 6th Year Gavin Graham; 7th Year Ava Laut; 8th Year Garrett Graham and Grant Wagner.
Donnie Laut read off perfect attendance: Eylse Laut, Grant Matthews, Brooklynn Mills, Grant Thompson, Leah Thompson, Zach Tuller, Grant Wagner.
Brooklynn Mills recognized the Clover Kids: Mia Byerly, Mason Cureton, Grant Matthews, Connor Shoemaker, and Trenton Shoemaker.
Ava Laut acknowledged new members: Noah Cole, Jackson Follis, Maggie Gallagher, Lillian Ganime, Cora Huff, Nathaniel Huff, Sam Huff, Garrett Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Amalia Lechtenegger. Elissa Lechtenegger, Linna Lechtenegger, Norah Miller, Hayden Stafford, Hunter Stafford, Noah Stafford, Jacob Thompson, and Erin Watkins.
The retiring officers were announced by June McCombs. They were President Grant Wagner; Vice President Gavin Graham; Secretary Zach Rice; Treasurer Pakey Matthews; Parliamentarian Donnie Laut; Reporter Grady Phillips and Brooklynn Mills; Photographer Allie Clark; Historian Leah Thompson; social committee June McCombs, Brooke Matthews, Jessica Shoemaker, and Zoe Rice.
Allie Clark introduced the new officers. They are President Grant Wagner; Vice President Ava Laut; Secretary Zach Rice; Treasurer Pakey Matthews; Photographer Hunter Stafford, Parliamentarian Zach Tuller; Reporter Erin Watkins; Historian Leah Thompson; and Social Committee Jessica Shoemaker and Maggie Gallagher.
Parent project leader and adult volunteer, Ashley Matthews read to the club the standards of 4-H club seals and what constitutes a gold seal club. Club President Grant Wagner adjourned the ceremony.
