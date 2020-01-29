December 14, the Fredericktown Farmers 4-H held a Christmas celebration.
When everyone arrived, we started preparing to sing for the older women and men in nursing homes. We walked around the halls and sang Christmas music to help lift their spirits. The 4-H members helped pack fruit baskets to give to the nursing home’s seniors.
After we returned from the nursing home, we enjoyed a simple Christmas dinner. We had pizza, popcorn chicken, and some other goodies.
When everyone finished their meals, we played a game for the children of 4-H. Each child brought a gift. It had to be under five dollars and for their age group. We placed the gifts in the floor, played some music, and walked around the gifts like musical chairs. When the music stopped, we did it again. Instead, we went back around. Once the music stopped for the second time, that was the gift that you got. Children traded their gifts for different gifts, while others kept theirs.
We also adopted a family and bought gifts for all the children. We had Leslie Wagner take the gifts to the family. They were happy to have Christmas gifts for this year.
You have free articles remaining.
January 14, the 4-H had a meeting. We got our new T-shirts to represent ourselves.
During the meeting, three groups talked about what they did for their projects over the course of the year. Woodworking made bat houses. Cooking made cupcakes and cookies for Christmas. They also decorated each one and took them home. The Arts and Crafts went out and decorated a pole on East Main Street for Christmas. We also had a demonstration on “How to Correctly Put on a Life Jacket.”
We talked about Move Across Missouri. Move Across Missouri is a group to keep Missouri active. Everyday, you log in your movement and activity for your household. The household who wins gets a reward.
To wrap up the meeting, we talked about six different locations to hold a food drive. The locations and dates for the food drive have not been decided yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.