The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H and clover kids donated 2 hours of yard work again this year to be bid on at the Feed The Families Bake Sale.

Richard and Alice Macke were the high bidders for the second year in a row.

July 30, the 4-H members got together to fulfill their commitment.

The Macke’s had plenty of work lined out for the young, energized laborers including mowing, weed eating, clearing brush, planting trees, mulching, and much more.

Thank you Richard and Alice for giving the 4-H members your support as well as helping the community.

