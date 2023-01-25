Fredericktown FFA members attend Greenhand Motivational Conference

January 12, 2023, more than 353 first year FFA members from more than 40 Missouri High Schools attended the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences held at LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau.

These students had the opportunity to learn about being positive role models, how to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members, and making a positive difference in their lives, school, and community. These conferences presented by the State FFA Officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated were held in early January, throughout Missouri.

Through interactive workshops and skits, the State FFA Officers encouraged first-year FFA members to explore their talents and reach outside their comfort zone for the opportunities provided through FFA membership. They helped the new agriculture students set goals for their education, careers, and FFA experience.

Fredericktown FFA took 41 members to Cape Girardeau to take part in of all these great leadership opportunities and see where they could take themselves on the road FFA has to offer.

The FFA is a national youth organization of over 650,000 members. This organization helps students prepare for leadership roles and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. In Missouri alone there are 347 chapters and more than 25,900 members. The FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.