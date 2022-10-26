Fredericktown FFA members place first in District Grassland Evaluation Contest

October 13, five members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter participated in the annual district grasslands evaluation competition sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation, Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the United State Department of Agriculture.

The competition includes evaluation of soil, detection of slope, identification of plant species, recognition of appropriate livestock stocking rates, soil test analysis, as well as present and desired wildlife habitat. These factors are rated and will help determine the quality of that agricultural grassland area.

The contest was held in Perryville on a local farm. This year the team members consisted of Gavin Graham, Ashley Avalos, Issac Pritle, Payton Heady, and Anna Amelunke.

The Fredericktown team received first place and will be going to the State Grassland Evaluation in Ashland, Missouri.