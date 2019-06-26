{{featured_button_text}}
FFA Leadership Conference

Fredericktown FFA members who attended the FFA Leadership Conference are, from left, Zach Link, Kenlee Montgomery, Garrett Graham, Hunter Bellew, and Gennifer Matlock.

 Photo Provided by Laura Bittle, Ag. Education Instructor

June 13, five of the Fredericktown FFA officers attended the Area 15 Leadership Conference. 

The conference was held at the Perryville Career Technical Center. The conference purpose was to enhance and improve leadership skills for the chapter officers. The students gained many skills and had the opportunity to build leadership within their FFA officer team.

