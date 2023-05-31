The project selected by the Fredericktown FFA officers was to provide assistance to the Fredericktown Beautification Committee and Chamber of Commerce for the downtown planters. It has become a goal of many organizations to provide work to increase the aesthetics of the downtown area. The students chose to utilize the grant funds to add soil, planting plants grown in the Agriculture Department Greenhouse, and providing signs for the planters that were adopted by businesses in town. During the Team Up to Clean Up timeframe, the High School Greenhouse class and Fredericktown FFA Officers traveled downtown to plant the flowers and install the signs.