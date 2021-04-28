 Skip to main content
Fredericktown FFA receives donation from Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship Fund
Kisner

The Fredericktown FFA receives a donation from the Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship Fund. Pictured, from left, are Garrett Graham (Treasurer Fredericktown FFA), Deacon Kisner (Anna Kisner’s brother), Delana Kisner (Anna’s step-mother), and Larry Kisner (Anna’s father). Not pictured is Missy Johnson (Anna’s mother).

 Photo Provided by Mike Graham

The Fredericktown FFA recently had a donation made to our chapter from the Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship Fund.

This donation helps students with financial obligations on trips, buying jackets, etc.

Anna was a member of the Fredericktown FFA and was kind, loving, caring, and always tried to help others. Her attributes as a person continue to live on through her family and friends who continue to show all of us what a wonderful person Anna was.

To support this fund there is a benefit in October with and auction and events to raise money. This past year they also had a side-by-side benefit ride. All money raised goes to support the Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund sponsors scholarships and other beneficial needs of students in the Fredericktown School District.

Thank you to all who have and will support the Anna Kisner Memorial Scholarship Fund.

