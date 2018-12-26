Try 1 month for 99¢
Fredericktown Fire Department Brings Santa To Town
Buy Now

The Fredericktown Fire Department escorted Santa through town Dec. 19, 20 and 21. Children were seen peaking out their windows wide-eyed as they saw jolly ole St. Nicholas rolling by their house and they would come running out to meet him. Here, some children were a little shy when it came to meeting the big man himself but still told him their Christmas wishes and received some candy.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments