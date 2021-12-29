Fredericktown Fire Department brings Santa to town

The Fredericktown Fire Department escorted Santa throughout the city last week. The annual trip around town has become a highly anticipated event for both the local children and the firefighters. Fredericktown Firefighter Russ Parker ran the snow machine to make Santa's visit even more magical.
Photos provided by Brandon Greene
Thanks to the Fredericktown Fire Department Brandon, Rachel, Luke and Cole Greene visited with Santa during his trip around town, last week.
Provided by Brandon Greene
The Fredericktown Fire Department escorted Santa around town in style last week. The crews covered the fire truck with lights, played music for all to hear, and even created its own snow.
