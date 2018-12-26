Try 1 month for 99¢
Daytona Brown Awarded FFD Firefighter Of The Year
The Fredericktown Fire Department awarded Daytona Brown the title of Firefighter of the Year at its monthly meeting, Dec. 19. Fire Chief John Clark said Brown has been the one to take the initiative and the most likely to step up when needed. Brown is set to take on a newly-added Explorer Program in the new year. Clark said Brown always goes above and beyond for the department and the community.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
