Fredericktown Fireworks and Fun, July 3

The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club is organizing this year's Fredericktown Fireworks & Fun event at Rotary Park.

The event will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Bring your families for activities and games hosted by local business, organization and churches until the fireworks begin at dark.

“Make sure to come out early and join in on all the fun," Optimist Club member Tessa Rehkop said. "The Optimist Club will also be selling concessions in order to help pay for the fireworks and other yearly expenses of the club.”

Rehkop said, the city of Fredericktown has been supportive of the event and with the help of the community the club has a goal to raise at least $5,500 for this year’s fireworks display.

"The Optimist Club always does a great job putting on the event and every year the fireworks are amazing," Rehkop said. " Some of the activities in the past included a slip and slide, dunking booth, face painting and more."

The concession stand will have drinks, snow cones, pizza, hot dogs, nachos and more. The fireworks display, funded by donations from local businesses and organizations, will begin at dark, around 9 p.m.

"It's always packed at dark for the fireworks and we'd like to encourage everyone to come at 6 p.m. to save a good spot on the grass and have some fun," Rehkop said. "Enjoy an evening of fun as well all celebrate our freedom and our community.”

If you are interesting in donating, having an activity booth or have any questions, contact Connie Matthews at 573-783-5038.

