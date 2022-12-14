Fredericktown First Grade

Fredericktown Elementary First Grade

Amber Capone's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a switch, books and art stuff.

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

I would like a batman and a batman cave, a fake golf club set, a fake gun, a zombie mask and costume, scary rc car, a tablet, nintendo switch, nerf gun from forenight, hunting cloths, PS4 games, movies, hot wheels, a fort, scary halloween costumes, iron man suit, fortnight legos, hunting light, Christmas movies, deer caller, a watch, a alarm clock.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I want 10 squishmallows, a red play doh, ard a toy car ard a toy ball ard a book.

Love, Aria

Dear Santa,

I have Been Good. I would like a ps5 computer. new Bright r-c car nerf prometheus 20k Blaster. thank you.

Love, Amos

Dear Santa,

hi how are you? i would like a play station 5. rc car. thank you.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

Isa Bella Mathis. I would like a pet snake for Christ mas and a pet bed.

Love, Isabella

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car and i want a Robot and a bibi gun and i wand modr biek. I want a toy bike for crismis.

Love, Chase T.

Dear Santa,

1. Rc Forlift Bad 2. RC Boat 3. RC Drone w/camera 4. RC Lego toy 5. RC snake 6. RC Speed racer 7. RC airplane 8. RC Helicopter 9. RC Car goes 100 mph. Ps Batteries.

Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I would like art supplies and craft kits. Also a dissect-it mega lab.

Love, Annika

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a play Woody and Buzz Lightyear. I would also like a Mr. potatoe head.Any Toy Story toys would be nice!

Love, Brandon

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed animal Grinch. A new cat collar for my cat Precious. I would also like a slime blaster, a Ryan's World mini fridge, weights and Power Ranger action figure.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone, Paw Patrol toys, a race car track, and a toy helicopter.

Love, Brendyn

Dear Santa,

I would like a mage a dorab pet. I wout a top bunk bed.

Love, Madilynn

Dear Santa,

I want a PS4. Some "IT" books, puppets, a BMX-just a small one. Also, some unspeakable merch, Sam and Colby Merch, dharman merch teh Far cry game and light up Sketchers plus lots of brownies. That's all I want.

Love, Corbin Dowd

Dear Santa,

Hailey. toy cat, toy santa, toy mommy, toy Hailey, toy Jack, toy Sally, toy love, toy princess, toy dear, toy dog.

Love, Hailey

Dear Santa,

I want an xbox, and a bagillion dollars. I like Santa! I also want a golden super fast car.

Love, Justus Bates

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a drone, tape, PS4 controller, Spidar man game for the PS4, and LED string lights.

Love, Maeson

Dear Santa,

I would like a LOL doll. a barbie car with barbies. I would also like LOL doll little sister and Big sister, and apmau plushies!

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I would like unicorn doll book. I would also like new dress more books makeup and heels.

Love, Izabella

Dear Santa,

When thinking about things I would love for Christmas, I thought about monster trucks, a Bluey toy, and a sock cap. I would also love some car toys or shark toys! I have been very good at helping my friends and being responsible at school!

Love, Brandon Dean

Kaylee Conner's Class

Dear Santa,

I want slime for Christmas. I also want makeup, Barbie Ariel that can swim in water, and playdough.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard and a phone for Christmas. I also want a VR.

Love, Koda

Dear Santa,

I want a Scruff Ruff for Christmas, and a Squish Mellow.

Love, Kiddie

Dear Santa,

I want a real puppy for Christmas. I also want a dirt bike and a moving scooter. I also want two reindeer and a toy cheeta. I also want a toy wolf, a toy fox, and a toy Christmas tree.

Love, Samson

Dear Santa,

I want a Minecraft set for Christmas. I want a shark set, a Power Ranger toy, a army set, and a Santa hat. I also want a desk.

Love, Nikkolai

Dear Santa,

I want a big, giant unicorn like my big sister has. I also want a Soggy Doggy. I want a toy oven.

Love, Bailey

Dear Santa,

Hello, its Landynn. I'v been good this year and all I want for Christmas is a Bike, Skates, Xbox1 games, Remote controlled car, and a tablet, headphones, walkie talkies, Learning Games, and a Drone. Please and thanks.

Love, Landynn Speiser

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie house with stairs that light up. Alot of barbie toys even Barbie dolls. I want a gabby house with all the characters. I want a brand new tablet. I really want a magic mixy! LED coloring board. A Santa pen and Jelly pens too! But most of all I want a Barbie bike an barbie bike gear.

Love, Melody

Dear Santa,

I would like for Chirstmas a phone and picture and a little pet. I would also like a doctor toys. Can be a awesome person.

Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

For Christmas can I have a tablet, canopy bed and and a pretty dress. Thank you. We will leave some carrots out for your raindeer.

Love, Kali Sue Allen

Dear Santa,

I really want a barbie mansion, bigger tv, snow cone maker, cotten candy maker, barbies, squishmellow, bring my grandma a new mug, and my own little car that comes with tools to take appart and put together.

Love, Nova

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I would like a Nintendo Swich and Mario legos.

Love, Kamren

Dear Santa,

I want a VR headset, some octonaut toys, some legos, a few funko pops, a Pikachu stuffed animal, a bunch of shopkins, some LOL Dolls, the paw patrol cars and figures. Please bring my family some presents as well. Can I have an anime stuffed animal.

Love, Rose Reed

Dear Santa,

a Brbee, a pair of shoos, a new dol with dol clos, candy, choclote, sour patch kids.

Love, Cadence Skaggs

Dear Santa,

I want a VR. That is want. I also would like toys and candy canes. Merry Christmas.

Love, Dawsen

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a dog.

Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

Wut I wut for chismis is a tetuy bar and the teuy bar is Pinck withsh a bo and the boe is beul and the tetuy bar is holding a rose.

Love, Aly

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I wish for everyone to have a good Christmas in the North Pole. I would like a Elsa Barbie, an OMG doll and some LOL's. Merry Christmas. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love, Amy

Dear Santa,

I want a Hoverboard for Christmas, and a moving doll that moves by itself. And a Barbie Dreamhouse, and then I want a cute little baby doll and a squish pillow.

Love, Hazel

Maycie Parker's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a deer set or hunting geer and a big boy camping set.

Love, JJ

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like my two front teeth and a orby gun and a new sword and a phone and a target.

Love, Ashton B.

Dear Santa,

I want a drone. Santa I also want a remote control motorcycle. I want a paint set. I also want a whole set of cars and I want Goku figures. I also want Sonic and Mario stuff. I want a green Nintendo Switch Lite.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard, Among Us toys with the secret special one, a Christmas tree for my room, and that's all.

Love, Jayce Armes

Dear Santa,

for christmas I would like a unicorn, dirt bike, cookie swirl see game, and a jojo siwa game. Please and thank you.

Love, Wren Phillips

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur T-Rex robot with a remote that has a button to make him rawr! I also want a pokemon Blastoise that moves!

Love, Connor Schneiter

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like to have a baby doll with clothes. Also, would like some lights for my room.

Love, Lydia McDowell

Dear Santa,

I want a mermaid Barbie Doll and a Elsa Barbie Doll too and a Anna Babie too and that is it.

Love, Sara Beth Childress

Dear Santa,

Skate board, mario lego, sonic, racing game

Love, Theodore

Dear Santa,

I would like a legos set, a barbie set, and a kitchen, thank you and merry christmas.

Love, Addilynn

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? I have been good this year. I am kind at school. I would like to have a stuffed baby monkey that looks real, a x-box, a baby stuffed white polar bear and real make up. I would also like a cow squishmallow and a big fluffy tie dye hoody. I will leave you milk and cookies and the reindeer some carrots.

Love, Aspen Franks

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like : a Cry Baby, L.O.L Doll, Ice Cream Set, My Life Doll and My Life Doll stuff. I tried to be good this year and I love you Santa. Also, I want to know what you look like. Thank you for all the presents you give us. I'll leave you milk and cookies by our Christmas tree.

Love, Paislee Stumbaugh

Dear Santa,

My name is Banner. I've been a pretty good kid this year. I tried my best. I would like a phone, a toy four wheeler that you can ride on with a motor, and some candy. Mostly chocolate because that's my favorite. I hope you have a safe trip around the world..

Love, Banner

Dear Santa,

I would like trains, train tracks, hot wheel tracks, Legos, hot wheels, a lizard, and a tank, mini brands.

Love, Emory Sikes

Dear Santa,

I want a phone. i want a four wheeler. i want a hoverboard. i want a bike. i want new shoes. a new xbox controller. i want v bucks. i want a football. i want new clothes

Love, Brodie Nash

Dear Santa,

I would like a minecraft lego set, headphones, looney tunes lego guys, and an ipad. Please bring something nice for Mason.

Love, Castor Cureton

Dear Santa,

I would like a nana doll, a Rainbow High doll, a big magic mixies, little squishmellow, a Build a Bear and clothes for my bear.

Love, Rhylie Sharp

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a big rc car. I want nerf guns. Could you bring me a bike. I will make you some yummy cookies. I love you Santa.

Love, Jake

Melissa Sebastian's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a real cow and a nerf gun. I also want a horse set. Please send me Bluey the game. Thank you for the toys.

Love, Kemper Parson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a reborn baby doll and some clothes to go with it. I would also like some saddles for my breyer horse models. A cow hide rug for my bedroom would be nice to. I would also like some western style clothes like a sweatshirt with horses and cowboys on it, and some new cowboy boots to wear when I ride my horse. My little pony Nugget, could you bring her a fancy new halter. And Santa please bring a little monster truck for my little brother.

Love, Hannah Kelley

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts last year. This year I want a highland cow and an oreo cow stuffed animal. I would also like a book all about cows. I would also love a makeup set and a phone. I will be sure to leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a... Boy reborn doll, hover board, mini brands, mini brand store, Barbie house, beads, games, paint set and a new tablet. LANKY BOXO

Love, Brisyn Griffon

Dear Santa,

I would like a red first gen Dodge, Hay feeders, veraneer round baler, John Deere back hoe, green bunk feeder, ERTL dairy farm set and fence.

Love, Holden

Dear Santa,

I wish for a toy hamster, and magic mixies toy, and a scruff and luvs, a stuffed animal cow, my life animals, and washable pets.

Love, Peyton

Dear Santa,

I want a new Ipad and a scooter. A new bike and a hedwig Scentsy owl would be Amazing as well. I have been doing really good in school this year!

Love, Paisley Sherrill

Dear Santa,

Yo-yo and Santa plushie and scooby blankit

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

I like candy

Love, Abel Robbins

Dear Santa,

I would like rc cars. I want a farm set and farm animals. Games and a desk with art stuff. I want pokemon cars. I will leave milk and cookies and carrots for reindeer.

Love, Landry Clauser

Dear Santa,

I want a drone. I want a smart watch. I want a blue flashlight. I want a zombie book. I want a switch. I want a tablet. I want a LeBran James playset. I want a teddy bear. I want a sterio. Thank you.

Love, Carter Day

Dear Santa,

I rele wunt a scooter for Crismis and a remote cinchold mostr truck and a drone for Crismis a pup and a Pirate machete it's onyle $24,99

Love, Jackson Parker

Dear Santa,

I wut a truck, and a real 4 weleerer, real phone, toy dirt bike, toy cai, toy tractor, real side-by-side, toy side-by-side, real dirt bike, new clothes, new trailer truck flat bed toy.

Love, Arian Brewer

Dear Santa,

I been good. I like lilo and stitch, baby accessories, clothes and axolotl jammies. I am leaving yall snacks, stay safe. pokemon too please.

Love, Gaia Smith

Dear Santa,

I Love you Santa. For Christmas I want a magical mixie, new shoes, and star belly Dreamlight thank you.

Love, Soya

Dear Santa,

A '164 scale two wheel drive no cab 4020 with duals on the back. A yellow John Deere tractor 4020 with a yellow disk.

Love, Bowen Kinneman

Dear Santa,

I would like a drone for Christmas. I would also like some legos for Christmas. I would also like some hotwheels for Christmas. I would also like a hug for Christmas. I would also like a build a car kit for Christmas.

Love, Weston Spain

Dear Santa,

I would like some BIG Monster Trucks, a car wash, tools so I can help my daddy fix things, some learning games, a monster truck light, some legos, cars, Nerf Gun, a video games paw patrol, a xbox so I can play the game with my sister Raychel, a tow trucks, and dump trucks.

Love, Toby Harper

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a LOL and OMG. How is Mrs. Claus. And get sereni a gift to sum cocomelon toys. Luci and Amy mite want a tie die kit and how is your reindeer.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

When working with my teachers, I have been very helpful and showed them love when working with them. I would love any Frozen or Lion King toy. I would also really like some baby dolls for Christmas!

Love, Luna Martindale

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want a fire truck, monster truck, and some cars. I want ABC car wash. I'm a good boy!

Love, Toby Harper

Dear Santa,

I want a few new stuffed animal friends. I want to see it snow. I would like a new fox animal to keep as my friend. I would like to see Santa and maybe a Santa toy.

Love, Abel Robbins

Jessica Slinkard's Class

Dear Santa,

I would like a puppy, slime, Alexa, phone, sour candy, big big puppy stuffed animal, a farm toy set and a toy dog for my friend Gentry.

Love, Cooper Clark

Dear Santa,

I would love a purple bunny with a pink bow tie. A dolly that looks like Paisley. A roudoulph the red nose reindeer shirt. Maddox would like a Christmas shirt too. A roudoulph the reindeer toy as well.

Love, Ali Hutchison

Dear Santa,

Snow board, skate board, roller skates, goggles, snorkle, flippers, safty gear.

Love, Kenlee Cunningham

Dear Santa,

A tranformer game, a bumlbee, pocemon box with pocemon, tracks, blocks, to build, a toy tran, a playstation 5 and games for it. Art suply.

Love, Caleb Atherton

Dear Santa,

I would like this for Christmas: Sonic characters, a toy truck, knuckles stuffed animal, tails stuffed animal, monster high doll, and a great Christmas. I hope you have a great Christmas too and tell Rudolph Hi for me.

Love, Gentry Henson

Dear Santa,

My name is LIam. I want a nintendo switch.

Love, Liam Hightower

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be a good boy this year. Will you bring me a toy car. Pokemon cards, Dragonball Z stuff, a new basketball, a pair of Air Jordans, and a Steph Curry Jersey. Please bring Tucker some toys too.

Love, Jamis Jowett

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I hope I get a toy phone and a four wheeler. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Brayden Wisdom

Dear Santa,

I hope everyone made the nice list. I have been super good. I would like to please ask for a youtube camera, pyroraptor playset, and Minecraft legos. Maybe a surprise toy under the tree. Merry Christmas!!!

Love, Luke Shoemaker

Dear Santa,

Mini Fridge, $100 hover board, weiner dog stuffed animal, art lol box, face paint, bath bombs, squishmellow, Bluey Bus,, super smart robot, shoes, clothes, bey blades, phone, chromebook

Love, Alayna Stufflebean

Dear Santa,

I want a gas powered monster truck and a drone. I want a knuckles and tails and sonic please. Can you bring my sister a stuffed goat, please? I love Santa!

Love, Lincoln Berry

Dear Santa,

hi! Santa, yu are the best. for Christmas I wunt a noo Lego set car, and a switch and cars. I will leve yu cooces and milk. yu are the vire best. yu fit us the most things.

Love, Gage Couch

Dear Santa,

I've been pretty good this year. I would like a hoverboard, squishmallows, melissa and doug bake shop, and campfire s'mores playset. Thank you. p.s. i love my Dad

Love, Gracelynn Day

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year i would like Minecraft, Dinosaur cars, and color changing cars. I will leave milk and cookies. stay safe.

Love, Liam Franks

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas an indoraptor, a godzilla toy, and a skull crawler.

Love, Cody Gipson

Dear Santa,

Rease is List, phone, sword, blocks, action pigures, warden toy, pick axe, new game.

Love, Rease Sizemore

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a blanket, some drawing stuff, a pony, gingerbread cookies, crafts, a big jar of nuttella, a squishmellow, a necklace, more barbies, barbie food, cotton candy maker, more pillows, comfy clothes, shoes, Ball Cap, snacks, marshmellows, candy.

Love, Rose Pickert

Dear Santa,

I would like my own mouse catools. I want some Mickey Mouse toys and clothes. I like magnetic toys and some that light up. I would like to paint too. I like music and to dance and play silly games that make me laugh.

Love, Ayden Harris

Rachel Tucker's Class

Dear Santa,

Ponie, Barbie Doll, LOL prise, spirt, makeup set, stuffy, slyme, play doughone, microph

Love, Sadie Smallen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas this year I would like a ps5, V bucks Btw 13,500, games for my Nintendo Switch and a Hoverbord the couler of gold please. Thank you Santa!

Love, Holden Thomas

Dear Santa,

I would like a white first Gen Dodge, a Ford F-250 Pickup, Chevrolet Barrett Jackson truck, a red 26 vertical three hole gooseneck traller, and a pair of IH suspenders.

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

I want a playstation 5, x box 5, computer, Nintendo charger, toy car, bmx bike, cloths

Love, Landan

Dear Santa,

This year for christmas I would like a baby indian doll. More baby indian dolls, and an Avatar tree. I would like a tablet and more crafting supplies.

Love, Ronni Johnson

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts last year. Please bring me a long neck dinosaur, a T-rex, cheese balls, and a coloring book. Merry Christmas!

Love, Paul Peterman

Dear Santa,

My name is Nellie. I am 7 years old. Some things I would like this y ear are a fidget pack, 7 squishallows, sun from sun and moon plush, candy corn, M&M's, chocolate, water bottle, hello kitty clothes.

Love, Nellie Falcon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have new LOL and Barbie Dolls. Could you also bring me some makeup (the kid kind), an American Girl Doll that looks just like me, new pop-it's, Bedtime Books, lots of Squishmallos, nike socks and shoes, and some new clothes. I will leave cookies and milk for you like always.

Love, Callie Edmond

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want Pokemon Scarlet, two Mario Legos Luigi's Mansion with the vacuum and Bowser's castle, Charmander Poke ball set, Blastoise stuffed animal.

Love, Cullen Presson

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would like a hoverboard. Also, a new camera that prints pictures. I like to have spa nights so a foot spa and a new makeup set too. My mom says I am too small for a phone but I would like to have one. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Love, Raelyn Wood

Dear Santa,

I would like a Reborn baby doll, a Barbie Camper, a toy washing machine, a hoverboard and a Gabby's doll house-house. Thank you for being the best Santa!

Love, Finley Neel

Dear Santa,

I want all of the Princesses with wands so I can turn them into real live Princesses.

Love, Meah

Dear Santa,

I can't wait to see you soon. I've been trying to be good. If I am on the nice list I was wondering if you and your elfs could make me some make up. If you can't make makeup you could try and make a Barbie. I was also wondering if you could make some toy food. Could you please make me a BIG Barbie that I could put makeup on. could you also make me the Barbie dream Camper power wheel? I love you and miss you Santa. P.S. will you tell my elf Rainbow I miss her.

Love, Emma Whited

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy Hot Wheel Track and a bunch of Pokemon cards and a xbox and a RC car and a toy kitchen set and video games.

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

I want a VR headset with a green screen. Also can I have Destroy all humans for the x-box and the goat simulator games. Can I have the long drive game?

Love, Kase Sutton

Dear Santa,

I want an RC car and some toys to play with outside. A playstation 5 or my own x-box.

Love, Jase Reed

Dear Santa,

You're the best. But why do you give presents to good people? I want a police costume and I want a army costume and one for my baby brother.

Love, Altair Colton

Dear Santa,

King Kong, battle ax, King Kong with battle damage, Hulk, Fortnite snowman, Ligh year, dino nerf gun, ice cream play doh set.

Love, Alex Blaney