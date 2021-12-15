Fredericktown First Grade

Mrs. Jessica Slinkard's Class

Dear Santa,

I would love to have a Aussie Doodle puppy, reborn stuff for the puppy, neck pillow, alarm clock, hoop earring. I will love any presents that you give me. thank you Santa.

Love, Kember Anthony

Dear Santa,

baby alive, slime making kit, note book, books and a little live pet dog or cat, box of lols, barbie dream hose, bell doll.

Love, Gemma Bales

Dear Santa,

I want a hover board. I want some new books. I want a picture of my family. Merry Christmas.

Love, Haddie Black

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf rack for Christmas, a new xbox controller, and a dirt bike. I'm excited for Christmas. Hope to see you soon.

Love, Ryan Carey

Dear Santa,

I want a t-rex explorer. Aircraft carrier playset. i've been a good boy this yar. I will leave carrots.

Love, Bennett Crites

Dear Santa,

I would like a picture of family. I would like a electric scooter. I would like a lot of longhorn toys. I would like a new pair of boots. Please bring kids toys that don't have very many. I am happy to have mom and dad. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, Cross Duckworth

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want legos and fortnite characters. I also want venom and carnage stickers.

Love, Noah Francis

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of legos, and dirtbike toys and stuff. I also want slime and a go-kart for Christmas! I hope your reindeer are good! Thank you and Merry Christmas! P.S. I also want lots of new fidgets.

Love, Mason Goforth

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I would really like video games, a buzz light year toy, my own markers, a RC car, a doctor set, my own transformers. Thank you

Love, Jaxon Hill

Dear Santa,

I want a tv. I want a puzzle. I want a polly pocket. I want a phone. I want LOLs. I want a cat. I want more calicn crittris

Love, Alizabelle Hinkle

Dear Santa,

I want a tadit. I want a bike with no training wheets. Legos. Beb dol.

Love, Jaidence Maness

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl can I have a toy dog. 64 crayons in a box with a crayon sharpener. baby alive. pretty room decorations, a lot of fidgets to Santa.

Love, Anna Matthews

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I have a small list of things I want this year: a computer, a kidney table, Nintendo Switch, Squishmallows, and Ryan's World Toys. Please don't forget to bring my Dad something from Barstool Sports, my mom some perfume and my Cat Bolt some toys. I will leave you and the reindeer lots of goodies! Merry Christmas, Santa.

Love, Harrison McDowell

Dear Santa,

I am Phoenix I have been a really good girl, ask my Daddy he said so! For Christmas I want a safe, school stuff, and big girl coloring books and markets. Also don't forget I'm a Chef and I need a big kitchen and lots of stuff to go inside of it. Food, drinks, and pots and pans, etc...

Love, Phoenix Mills

Dear Santa,

I've missed you. I want a little dirt bike that runs on gas. I would also like a big truck like Papa Doug's. I've been good this year. Please maybe bring me a remote control jet. Thank you, Merry Christmas. I love you Santa. How are your reindeer?

Love, Cole Page

Dear Santa,

I want a bardie truck and I want a new culring brck and I want a babe dol.

Love, Olivia Sandman

Dear Santa,

I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I would like to have a monkey puppet with a long tail, a computer, a marble set, legos and blocks, a new lamp, a new hippo, hair brush, and a picture frame. I also could use a dog with a fake leash and a dog with a backpack. One more thing I would love a warmie from the pharmacy.

Love, Nolan Sebastian

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a elf pet dog and fox, books, paper, mario the origami king, Treasure X, Yoshi craft world.

Love, Gehrig Tucker

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox. I would like a computer. I would like a RC car that is a lamborghini. I would like a monster tuck. I like a halo.

Love, Alia Whited

Dear Santa,

I would like a new phone. a pet rooser. Real makeup, hair clips new clothes. new cowboy boots. lol and barbie set. your-the-best thank you santa.

Love, Madalynn Day

Dear Santa,

I want Transformer's Cyberverse Chain. I want the huge Transformer that changes into a car when I use a remote. I want a dragon that shoots boiling steam out of his mouth. I want a Spiderman that flies up in the air with a remote.

Love, Layne Scott

Dear Santa,

I want a big stuffed heart. I want a LOL suprise doll. I want a drone. I want a gaint bean bag for my class. I want a tablet.

Love, Lyla Jones

Mrs. Sarah Stacy's Class

Dear Santa,

intendo switch. gostbustr peloes.

Love, Diesel

Dear Santa,

Hey Santa I wut a big yeanccy and I wut a gaen bacit and I wut a aqdeboy and I wut a tigr tooy and I wut a cat too.

Love, Kayleigh

Dear Santa,

a yo-yo, a yo-yos, a big yo-yo, 10000 dollers, 1 squeecy Santa

Love, Ben

Dear Santa,

I wate a unicorn.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas a Huggie Wuggie Doll. I also would like a Sonic Exe toy and a Donkey Kong toy set. I will put out a glass of milk and cookies for you. My favorite is green oreos. Also I would like a Go Cart to ride my little sister in. Thank you.

Love, Skyler

Dear Santa,

Unicohn, barbie, dragon, haue

Love, Brihana

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a baby alive gos byebye, mini pop its, big pop its, a blim end pop its, make your medsen baby alive, gliter baby, a ipod, humongous LOL doll

Love, Lydia

Dear Santa,

I want a real turtle. I want a real slot. I want a real rabbit. I want a real humming bird.

Love, Coraline

Dear Santa,

Mr. Santa I bin good this yir this is a letr to you for mI toys. Can I have a magic mixit and a dimond popit and a glow in the darc sqwooshy??? Thank you!!!

Love, Eileen England

Dear Santa,

I would like a hunting gun.

Love, Isaiah

Dear Santa,

Do you have much snow? I'm in a new house now. I hope I get some paw patrol toys, some remote control cars, and some super hero's. I would like the pie in the face game and some games to play with my family. I might like a new bike sometime too. Bye.

Love, David Freeman

Dear Santa,

I would like a nintendo swithc with a mario cart game and a Jurassic World toy and ryans mystery toy and blanket and some winter gloves.

Love, Jaxston Mell

Dear Santa,

I would like a dump turck, a digger, a RC monster truck, and minecraft. Please don't forget my brother! Merry Christmas Santa! P.S. my favorite candy is suckers.

Love, Tucker Parmer

Dear Santa,

LOL Doll, LOL Manchin, slipers, Santa Plashey, pinsls, notbook, cerans, fiuits, Robloxs gift cart. Santa the best.

Love, Traery

Dear Santa,

WWE Achon figure #4 loch, PBj Pac man game

Love, Kort

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa this is Samuel. I would like some legos, nerf guns with nerf bullets. I would also like an ipad. I would also like a $100.00 McDonald Gift Card. Please bring my mom a coffee bean puzzle. Please bring my sister Maggie a Harry Potter lego set. Thank you!

Love, Samuel Tomlinson

Dear Santa,

I hope you've had a good last year. For Christmas, I would like a minion fishing pole. Furthermore, I would like a Ryan's World Mystery Piggy Bank. Finally, I want to ask for an Infinity Gauntlet and two baseballs. Hopefully I have been a good boy. I love you Santa!

Love, Teddy Brewen

Dear Santa,

I would love you to give every one presents gifts this year. Thank you

Love, Cayden Link

Mrs. Rachel Tucker's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a rc car and Lego dinosaurs, a farm house, toys, camq cretaceous

Love, Silas Ward

Dear Santa,

I want a iPad and a PS4. I want a rc car.

Love, Judah

Dear Santa,

I want to have a skateboard, scooter, and books.

Love, Bentley Hiles

Dear Santa,

I want a art set and bublgum, a toy horse and mackup and a toy mommy.

Love, Cora

Dear Santa,

I want a babe hros and i woht a babe pegsis and I woht twy irman and i woht a twy Harry Potter.

Love, Aerie

Dear Santa,

I would like a rocket and a toy four-wheeler and a monster truck.

Love, Bentley Stidem

Dear Santa,

I want a babe hrose, an cat, I want a pegs.

Love, Madelyn

Dear Santa,

I want some legos, pokemon cards and the 5th boxcar children book.

Love, Elliott

Dear Santa,

I would like an Elf Pet Puppy, baby wolverine stuffed animal. Nature books, kangroo stuffed animal, hotwheel car wash, bug catching equipment, tools, guitar, Disney game.

Love, Suede

Dear Santa,

I would like a Four Wheeler and a toy monster truck and camera and magnet blocks and my own coloring stuff.

Love, Tucker

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like Barbie House, joy cons among us plushie tablet, pokemon plushie, barbies, controller.

Love, Aria Clubbs

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a mine craft legos, pikman 3, blue squishmallow, stitch, squishy little marshmallow, blue tent. I am going to leave you cookies!

Love, Ozzi

Dear Santa,

I would like a real as can be baby, a little life pet, a new hover board, and a kitchen set, a little teddy bear, a kid calander, and a care bear, a big size cry baby, and a flip-a-roo and cat toys for my kitten. thank you.

Love, Lilly Hodges

Dear Santa,

I want a Harry Potter play set, please. I also want some Roblox characters, and a Fortnite van.

Love, Aiden Fellner

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I would like a toy chainsaw and an explorer kit. I love Santa.

Love, John Peterman

Dear Santa,

I want a poley poket set, Lagos, bordes exist with tow bordas, American girl dall, tlacabots, and a hugdlule. ps. thank you. o soon bead games for the kid who do bot get tos.

Love, Eve

Dear Santa,

You are a nice man. I'm a good girl. I would like a science project because they are cool and you can make science with them. I also want a bike, a bike because I gave my bike to my little cousin Adeline because she didn't have one.

Love, Charlee Gresham

Dear Santa,

I would like Turbo Man, a robot like Iron Giant, A Tag Team Champion Belt, The Spider Man Remote Control Car, Treasure X (mega monster lab), FGTV, Freddy Fast Bear and Kinetic Sand for me and sister Abby.

Love, Bryson

Dear Santa,

I would like a lot, barbies, hatchimals, coloring book. I want a compnter, desk, four wheeler, and clothes.

Love, Sophia Durr

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I would like a stuffed pokemon, pokemon toys, ninja turtle toys, ninja turtle stuffed, tablet, nintend for Ela, and 3 bones for my dogs. Thank you for Santa.

Love, Espn Mueller

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. How is rudolph? For Christmas this year I would like a Hover board, baby alive, and a big sored game. See you on Christmas.

Love, Ivy Snothers

Dear Santa,

I want a thousand pop its and an iphone case.

Love, Aubree

Mrs. Melissa Sebastian's Class

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is a watch and a new ipad and I would like black and white shoes. I would also like to have a new blanket.

Love, Chloe Hulvey

Dear Santa,

I want a life like baby doll girl, a phone and baby clothes. And a buck bat 2 and one LOL and and tye-dye. A fidget pack slime and a camera, 2 best friends necklaces. And a neonate babies nerlie and a narwhal pillow. That is what I would like. Thank you, Santa.

Love, Makayla Evans

Dear Santa,

LOL and rc truck, books, camera, kinetc sand, drum set, piamng set, stepping stone, unicorn, rookart, bame.

Love, Harely-Ann Pyeatt-Young

Dear Santa,

This year i would like a marble run track, Dinosaur Trucks, a fruit cutting set, a glow pad and something nice for my sister Norah. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kohenn Stephens

Dear Santa,

I have tried my best to be good this year. I would like more horses, a barn, hatchimals, LOLs, color changing barbie, a big pack. I would also like an appaloosa jumping horse and paint horses. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Addy Parson

Dear Santa,

Pleay Flause, clothes, new shoes, pumching bag boxing, play hause emotre, play car police vecle.

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

I have tried to be good this year. I love your reindeers and you and Mrs. Claus too! All of the things that I would like for Christmas are Fortnite even though I don't play the game. I like the Fortnite characters. I hope my brother gets something he likes too. Also my do Jasper.

Love, Luke Greene

Dear Santa,

I've tried to be a good boy. I would like three slinkies and more pokemon cards. If you can spare it Santa I would like two hot wheels. My dog Deno wants treats for Christmas.

Love, Luke Morris

Dear Santa,

this year I would like xbox one Fortnite toys All BotBots All Lego sets, iPhon 1, fire tabelet, cardinals hoodie and hat, colored pens, the new space jame movi computet Fortnite card, roblox card. All figets, all akedo toys.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I would like some new books, autism sensory toys, a swing set and m&m's for Christmas. Please bring my mom a new puppy dog.

Love, Rhett Rehkop

Dear Santa,

Santa, For x-mas I want x-max lights, Racecar and lego set. I have been good.

Love, Levi Connor

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a VR headset, a new phone, a lalaloopsy that you can draw on and a stuffed animal that is bigger than me.

Love, Eva Colyott

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a bike for Christmas. Could I also have a punching bag? Could I ahve a brother too please? Santa, I am wanting a basketball and a basketball hoop. Merry Christmas.

Love, Cole Don Autry

Dear Santa,

I would like a Barbie Doll, my little pony, some good clothes, baby alive, a pillow

Love, Michante Burshia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a Polly Pocket Mega Mall and a Glitter Girls doll with a Pet dog. Thank you for my presents last year.

Love, Cora Miller

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie hair salon, a flying owl toy, a boxy girl, the board games yeti in my spagetti and hi ho cherrio, a doll house with furniture, and a barbie animal rescue play set. Thank you.

Love, Adalyn Slaughter

Dear Santa,

A plant, some fidgets, makeup, slime, sunglasses and hat, camera and film, Christmas socks, paint set, bracelet bead set.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I want a laptop, oculas quest, and a four wheeler.

Love, Gabriel Elrod

Ms. Mayci Parker's Class

Dear Santa,

I wood like presnts, gitor, piano, muodersicle, morr ac d, and a elsa, good girl.

Love, Mikaila Williams

Dear Santa,

I wud like instruments, and muodersicle, and a I ahve bin a good boy.

Love, Jeremiah Snow

Dear Santa,

i want a football jersey and a football helemnt and basketball toys and a basketball and a real NFL football. Please santa and please some football gluves and a lamber geahey hot weel.

Love, Brenden Hamel

Dear Santa,

I want a new Ipad, RC submarine, pterodactyl. I have been good, mostly.

Love, Matthew Jordan

Dear Santa,

What I want most for Christmas is never ending bubble mix. I would also like my cat Diamond to have super powers. And I really need another baby kitten that stays little forever and shoots lasers. It would also be really cool if you got me a lion that is super funny and nice and never dies. The last thing I want is the super villian costumers from the Incredibles.

Love, Liam Myers

Dear Santa,

I would like it if you would give me a JoJo Siwa notebook please.

Love, Adalynn Sutton

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want some Grinch pajamas and a Santa blanket, pupies and a rabet, and a cat too. Please and thank you Santa.

Love, David Burke

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a great day today. I would like a puppy and a collar for my dog. Thank you Santa.

Love, Malachi Provow

Dear Santa,

for Christmas I want a pop it and I want a unicorn squishy and house slippers, new padamas tablet.

Love, Addison Jones

Dear Santa,

I would like a xbox and a over sised ender men, also nintenbo switch and dont forget sissy in heaven.

Love, Lucas Blaney

Dear Santa,

I want high heels, a car, a bike and a crying baby.

Love, Kali Allen

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard and big castle and makeup. Thank you.

Love, Hayden Johnston

Dear Santa,

I would like an RC car, toy drone and a phone. I would also like a tractor for the babies. Thank you!

Love, Bentley Culton

Dear Santa,

have you had a grate day? Can I have a tooey unicorn and a babay doll, popplee, pony, mermaid shoes, mermaid socks.

Love, Jaylee Bain

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want baby Ariel.

Love, Sadie Lee

Dear Santa,

I want marbles and hair dye. I would like a new big teddy bear. I have been good.

Love, Bella Bowman

Dear Santa,

thes year I want an iPhone football stuff. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love, Levi Kelley

Dear Santa,

I want a remote controle truck. Thank uoy.

Love, Kase Pogue

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've been getting paws this year. Can I have 'catrol car' and I want a helicopter and switch. Member my brothers and sister and I need new boots and hat.

Love, Carter J.

Dear Santa,

I would like presents. I would like games. I have been very good!

Love, Sahit Soriano-Cruz

Dear Santa,

I want 3 doll houses, a LOL house, and a Gabby dollhouse. I have been good! Also a Bambarina house and car, and a real phone!

Love, Myah Poole

Mr. Mark Capone's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a nerf blaster! Another thing is a new bike.

Love, Carson Basler

Dear Santa,

I want a pair of basketball shoes. I want a toy for my dog. A farm for me and dad. Remote control can with a camera. I will leave milk and cookies.

Love, Bryce Blum

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I would like a big pop it trampline, a pod it, a slime set, a new watch and headphones. matching boots with mommy, LOL hose and LOL dolls, a loo pop it slime and dimple squishy

Love, Aleeah Delph

Dear Santa,

I want a phone please Santa! Can I have a tablet? Pokemon cards would also be nice. I will not fight with my siblings.

Love, Matt Gunter

Dear Santa,

thank you for all the gifts you bring us this christmas. I really wish for Qeletric pokemon a ninja box, and a big Ryan's World egg, fuy safe.

Love, Conner Hagy

Dear Santa,

This year I would love a cat and tiger hugger. Could you drop off a unicorn hugger for my cousin Zoe. I really enjoy playing my xbox, so I wouldn't mind something for that, like a purple controller. We will leave you milk and cookies. Thank you!

Love, Treylynn Heady

Dear Santa,

This year I wish for a moving Optomist Prime, a cool costume, and a new bike. I also wish that people that don't have much can get things that make their Christmas very special. Also, I wish for a Iron Man toy.

Love, Eligh Lindley

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas mine mouse kitchen set, rock wall for a tree house with rope, a Big Barbie House, a zip line, Frozen House with the people and stuff, Hot Wheels track set, Baby Alive with stuff, Barbie Kitchen with Barbie.

Love, Rita Marler

Dear Santa,

Babie dolls, rainbow high doll, LOL doll, jewelry, hatchimals

Love, Ember McCain

Dear Santa,

remote care with wifi camera

Love, Kevin McManiman

Dear Santa,

I wunt hotwels and grill fole welru and a socrbol and a new par of boots and a ulech crek card and a pechr wechru.

Love, Glenn Phipps

Dear Santa,

I would like a red squid game doll a squid game shirt, tanj rio doll, a roblox noob.

Love, Karliah Pogue

Dear Santa,

I would like olaf toy, bike, legos, desk, walkie talkies, earrings, candy.

Love, Raith Reilly

Dear Santa,

This year I would like loopop -it's a tag- princess carriage and a na electric scooter. would also love to have a beautiful barbie, barbie and an xbox thats all I woolces. Thank you santa.

Love, Sophia Rose

Dear Santa,

fer Christmas I want roblox and Ryan Fridge and Ryan Rocket. I will give you cookies.

Love, Wyatt Sherrill

Dear Santa,

I want a doll as big as the tv. I want a wallet. I want a phone and case. I want a mermaid doll, a mommy doll and a Maisy doll and a Gavin Doll.

Love, Madilyn Smith

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is any type of phone, giant make up kit, tons of fidgets including a fidget cube, and my brother a grave digger car.

Love, Jesse Sutton

Dear Santa,

for christmas I would like a God Zilla toy and a donosaur. Thank you.

Love, Bennett Whited

Dear Santa,

toy spiderman, army actan figure, sonnic toy, drone, remote car.

Love, Hunter Curtis

