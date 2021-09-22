Fredericktown Football Homecoming, Friday

Fredericktown High School will hold its football Homecoming activities this Friday night (Sept. 24).

The Fredericktown High School JROTC will have its annual Football Homecoming Chili Supper, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the high school cafeteria. This will be a carryout only dinner. The cost is $6 for adults ($7 at the door) and $4 for children 3-12 ($5 at the door).

Down by the stadium their will be tailgating and face painting setting up at 5:30 p.m.

The candidates, attendants, and retirees will line up in cars at the intermediate school at 6 p.m. Homecoming queen candidates are Molly Hill, Alivia Buxton, Ava Laut, Reagan Asher, and Lilly Penwell. King candidates are Matthew Starkey, Lane Sikes, Cohlbe Dunnahoo, Devon Souden, and Grant Ebert. Attendants are freshmen Chloe Wojtczuk and Nolan Holland, sophomores Gabbie McFadden and Andrew Jones, and juniors Leah Rehkop and Garrett Marler. Retiring (2020) King and Queen are Nate Miller and Arika Buxton.

At 6:15 p.m. both football teams will leave the field, and FHS band will come on to the field. The coronation will begin at 6:20 p.m.

