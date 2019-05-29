{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown Force seventh and eighth grade soccer team brought home first place from the Cape Girardeau Southern Spring Shootout Tournament. 

Fredericktown Force would like to give a special shout out to our eighth grade players. This season was their last year with the Force. Your coaches are so honored to have been able to watch you all grow into strong players. Best of wishes in your high school years.

