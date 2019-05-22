{{featured_button_text}}
Fredericktown Force takes second in Perryville All-Start Tournament

Fredericktown Force (1st/2nd Grade Soccer Team) took second place in the Perryville All-Star Tournament, May 12. Team members are, from left, front row,  Jaidon Grado, Giovanni Anima; back, Head Coach Jason Kinney, Aiden Dowd, Kevin Dodd, Richard McFarland, Kingston Deakins, Seth Kinney, Adrik Jordan, Parker Keller, Landon Bell, and Assistant Coach Cory Jordan. Not pictured is Chase Heifner.

 Photo Provided by Kelsey Armes
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments