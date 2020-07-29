You are the owner of this article.
Fredericktown High School 2020 Prom
Fredericktown High School 2020 Prom

Fredericktown Prom

Fredericktown Juniors and Seniors were excited to attended their parent-organized Prom, July 25 at the Fredericktown Eagles. They enjoyed a taco bar for dinner before hitting the dance floor. Pictured, from left, are Lexi Stamp, Colton Francis, Dawson Buford, and Arika Buxton.
Fredericktown Prom

It was time to dance, but first lets take a photo. Pictures were taken all night as the Fredericktown Junior and Senior class wanted to take in every moment of their prom that almost did not happen. 
Fredericktown Prom

The Fredericktown High School 2019 Prom Queen Mackenzie Phillips crowns the 2020 Prom Queen Alyssa Pierson.
Fredericktown Prom

Ashton and Evann Davis smile ear to ear as they join their fellow classmates in making their final high school memory. 
Fredericktown Prom

During one of the few slow songs played at Prom, this group opted for one large group dance instead of partnering off. 
