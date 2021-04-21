Fredericktown High School Prom, Saturday

The Fredericktown High School prom is Saturday night at the FHS gymnasium.
Viewing of the prom is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday. The gym will be cleared by 7:15 p.m. and juniors and seniors will re-enter, check in with tickets and vote for the king and queen.
The king candidates are Ruben Benitez, Houston Bradford, Josiah White, Colton Francis, Brayden Lee. The queen candidates are Loren Kinkead, Lexie Stamp, Laci Francis, Larissa Kemp, and Stella Steck.
At 7:30 p.m., there will be a welcome by the Junior Class President and a response by the Senior Class President. Dinner is at 8 p.m. and the coronation is at 9:30. Prom ends at 10:30 p.m.
Once Prom has ended, students are invited to attend the annual After Prom Party being put on by the After Shock Youth Ministry. This event is not a school sponsored event but has been put together by community members as a way to offer a safe and fun environment for Fredericktown Juniors and Seniors to keep the party going.
The annual After Prom Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at the Fredericktown Armory.
Students can head on over after the Prom for free food, games, giveaways and more.
There will be an inflatable obstacle course as well as inflatable jousting. Prizes will be drawn every fifteen minutes starting at 9:45 p.m. and someone who is still there at 12:25 a.m. will walk away with a laptop.
"The goal is to provide a free, fun and memorable event where students can go after prom with their friends, somewhere that is safe and alcohol and drug-free," Missy Bowman said. "Community churches, businesses, individuals and organizations have donated items and money to help provide the entertainment, games, prizes and food for our local kids. But most importantly they helped provide them with an environment that will keep them safe on prom night."
Some of the prizes include gift cards, gas cards, cash and baskets with miscellaneous prizes in them.
There will be drinks and food including ice cream, crispitos and pizza.
Bowman said she encourages all juniors and seniors to attend the event and asks the parents to encourage it as well. She said everything is free and just a fun time to spend with friends.
If you have any further questions contact Missy Bowman at 573-561-6293.
"I just want to thank those who have donated and help provide this safe environment for our local juniors and seniors," Bowman said. "The generosity and dedication to the youth in our community is recognized and appreciated by us all."