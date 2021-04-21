Fredericktown High School Prom, Saturday

The Fredericktown High School prom is Saturday night at the FHS gymnasium.

Viewing of the prom is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday. The gym will be cleared by 7:15 p.m. and juniors and seniors will re-enter, check in with tickets and vote for the king and queen.

The king candidates are Ruben Benitez, Houston Bradford, Josiah White, Colton Francis, Brayden Lee. The queen candidates are Loren Kinkead, Lexie Stamp, Laci Francis, Larissa Kemp, and Stella Steck.

At 7:30 p.m., there will be a welcome by the Junior Class President and a response by the Senior Class President. Dinner is at 8 p.m. and the coronation is at 9:30. Prom ends at 10:30 p.m.

Once Prom has ended, students are invited to attend the annual After Prom Party being put on by the After Shock Youth Ministry. This event is not a school sponsored event but has been put together by community members as a way to offer a safe and fun environment for Fredericktown Juniors and Seniors to keep the party going.

The annual After Prom Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at the Fredericktown Armory.

Students can head on over after the Prom for free food, games, giveaways and more.