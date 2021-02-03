The Fredericktown High School spotlight for this month is a program that has been contributing to the success of our district's students for the last 26 years.
FHS is proud to have 64 students currently in our JROTC program. The JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp) program operates in more than 1,700 schools around the nation/overseas. JROTC is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world and its mission is simple - “To motivate young people to be better citizens.”
Our current leaders LTC John Francis and 1SG Brian Cofer have more than 50 years of combined military service and 17 years of service to the JROTC program. They work to instill cadets with the value of their citizenship, service to the country, personal responsibility for their actions and a sense of accomplishment through leadership opportunities.
The program teaches cadets lessons in leadership, health and wellness, physical fitness, first-aid, geography, American history and government, finance, communications, and emotional intelligence. Community service is a foundation of the program.
In the last year, JROTC has organized a food drive for the Madison County Food Pantry delivering more than 500 items, assisted the FHS student council in organizing and running the Veterans breakfast and parade, participated in the Christmas parade, and organized blood drives for the American Red Cross.
They also participate in highway cleanups, have been color guards for various events, honor guards for those veterans who have passed away, and many more projects. This builds a notion that the “many” are more important than the “one.”
JROTC also offers several Co-Curricular activities designed to increase cadet’s confidence and leadership abilities. In addition, cadets can join JROTC after school programs such as: Olympic style air rifle competitions, Raider Challenge competitions, Leadership and Academic Bowl contests, and the Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) offered during the summer.
When asked about the program, cadet responses are almost always the same.
“I love how JROTC brings students closer together through teamwork," Cadet Leif Olson said.
Cadet Jerritt Hargis said, “It's team focused teaching, life skills for the future and I love the physical challenges presented.”
The program is cadet centered and service oriented. This is what brings them back. FHS is proud of the cadets who dedicate themselves to becoming better citizens and contributing to a better community.