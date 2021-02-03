The Fredericktown High School spotlight for this month is a program that has been contributing to the success of our district's students for the last 26 years.

FHS is proud to have 64 students currently in our JROTC program. The JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp) program operates in more than 1,700 schools around the nation/overseas. JROTC is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world and its mission is simple - “To motivate young people to be better citizens.”

Our current leaders LTC John Francis and 1SG Brian Cofer have more than 50 years of combined military service and 17 years of service to the JROTC program. They work to instill cadets with the value of their citizenship, service to the country, personal responsibility for their actions and a sense of accomplishment through leadership opportunities.

The program teaches cadets lessons in leadership, health and wellness, physical fitness, first-aid, geography, American history and government, finance, communications, and emotional intelligence. Community service is a foundation of the program.