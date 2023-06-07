Bumgardaner's Class
- Kennedy Buesking: Art, Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Erika Cook: Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Kendall Couch: Fitnessgram Award, Art, Good Attendance, Miss Respect, Student of the Week, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Reading, Math, Spelling, Writing
- Evan Crump: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Caleb Fellner: Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Otis Harper: Good Attendance, Mr. Perseverance, Student of the Week, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Reading, math, Spelling
- Thomas Hedrick: Coding Course A, Student of the Week, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Mason Henson: Mr. Empathy, Student of the Week, Most Improved
- Esmae Kelly: Miss Gratitude, Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Abigail Lewis: Fitnessgram Award, Student Council, Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, math, Spelling
- Hoyt Lindsey: Student of the Week, Math, Reading, Spelling
- Zoey Lutman: Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Aubree Michael: Music Award, Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Reading, Math, spelling, writing
- Henry Musket: Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Navaeh Pentecost: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Brinley Richey: PE Award, Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Math, Reading, Spelling, Writing
- Sekih Schwent: Good Attendance, Miss Honesty, Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Dakota Sikes: PE Award, Music Award, Good Attendance, Mr Courage, Student of the Week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Robert Stephens: Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Citizenship, Good Conduct
- Josie Umfleet: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Kinleigh Vest: Good Attendance, Student of the Week, Good Conduct
Johnson's Class
- Kendra Acosta: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week
- Addison Ballew: Music Award, Student of the Week, Student Council, Good Conduct, Spelling, Courage
- Madilynn Bone: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Cooperation
- Benson Brewen: Student of the Week, , Good Conduct, Spelling, Handwriting, Good Attendance
- Grayson England: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Spelling, Creativity, Good Attendance
- Avery Jones: Music Award, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Writing, Spelling, Most Improved, Citizenship, Responsibility, Good Attendance
- Alice Kemp: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Writing, Reading, Spelling, Math, Scholarship, Handwriting, Respect, Good Attendance
- Bowen Lee: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Empathy, Good Attendance
- Marie McManemin: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Math, Citizenship, Honesty, Good Attendance
- Ally Montoya: Student of the Week
- Jaxon Parson: Coding Course A, Student of the Week
- Rylee Penwell: Art, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Writing, Spelling, Handwriting, Gratitude, Good Attendance
- Wyatt Pinkley: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Kahal Rodgers: Student of the Week
- Austin Rogers: PE Award, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Ellison Sikes: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Most Improved, Good Attendance
- Jaxon Smits: Coding Course A, Art, Student of the Week, Reading, Spelling, Math, Scholarship, Perseverance, Good Attendance
- Riley Summers: Student of the Week, Good Conduct
- Brantley Swain: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Leah Whittaker: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Anthony Williams: Student of the Week, Good Conduct
Embry's Class
- Willow Bellew: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Miss Cooperative
- Landon Boyer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Math, Good Attendance
- Bryston Brayfield: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Hazel Calvin-Gidley: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Citizenship, Reading, Writing, Math
- RheaElle Catchings: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Reading, Writing, Miss Creative
- Nathan Day: PE Award, Fitnessgram Award, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- John Fararro: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Most Improved
- Aubree Francis: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Handwriting, Reading
- Kaden Holland: Student of the Week, Spelling
- Dillon Jorgensen: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Mr. Honest, Good Attendance
- Steven Kennedy: Student of the Week, Fitnessgram Award, Spelling, Art, Math, Mr. Courageous, Good Attendance
- Sophia McClelland: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Reading, Writing
- Arianna Montgomery: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Zalie Moss: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Math, Miss Perseverance, Good Attendance
- Audree Noble: Student of the Week, Spelling, Handwriting, Reading
Writing, Math, Good Attendance
- Henry Peterman: Coding Course A, Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Citizenship, Reading, Writing, Math, Mr. Respectful, Good Attendance
- Liam Richey: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance, Most Improved
- Gracyn Sharp: Student of the Week, PE Award, Fitnessgram Award, Good Conduct, Spelling, Art, Writing, Miss Empathetic, Good Attendance
- Harper Sikes: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Scholarship, Reading, Writing, Math, Miss Responsible
- Rylan Stacy: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, PE Award, Spelling, Reading, Writing, Math, Good Attendance
- Ramsey Tull: Student of the Week, Student Council, Good Conduct, Music Award, Spelling, Scholarship, Reading, Math, Mr. Grateful
- Ethan Wagganer: Student of the Week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Scholarship, Reading, Writing, Math, Good Attendance
Garland's Class
- Elliott Bobbett: Coding Course A, Student of the week, Citizenship, Math Achievement, Reading Achievement, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct, Mr. Honesty, Good Attendance
- Joseph Bowman: Fitnessgram Award, Coding Course A, Student of the week, Math Achievement, Spelling Achievement, Mr. Courageous, Good Attendance
- Lucy Braswell: PE Award, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Art, Most Improved Title Reading
- Kinlee Burcham: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the week, Good Conduct
- Camryn Forland: Student of the week
- Dominic Freeman: Most Improved Student, Student of the week, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct
- Claire Ganime: Music Award, Student Council Member, Student of the week, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct, Miss Respectful, handwriting, Good Attendance
- Kian Garrity: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Mr. Perseverance, Good Attendance, Most Improved Title Math
- Adalynn Hovis: Fitnessgram Award, Student of the week, Math Achievement, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Walker Jones: Fitnessgram Award, Coding Course A, Student of the week, Scholarship, Math Achievement, Reading Achievement, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct, Mr. Responsible
- Maybree Laut: Student of the week, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct, Miss Gratitude, Good Attendance
- Charles Lord: Student of the week
- Luke Majtas: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Boston McMinn: Student of the week, Good Conduct
- Mary Mills: Coding Course A, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Art, Miss Creative
- Oliver Peo: Student of the week, Good Attendance
- Jaycie Rice: Student of the week, Math Achievement, Reading Achievement, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct, Writing Achievement, Miss Cooperative, Good Attendance, handwriting
- Corbin Schneiter: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Michael Vance: PE Award, Most Improved Student, Student of the week, Math Achievement, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Keegan Vest: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Good Attendance
- Malia Walker: Coding Course A, Music Award, Student of the week, Scholarship, Citizenship, Math Achievement, Reading Achievement, Spelling Achievement, Good Conduct, Writing Achievement, Miss Empathetic
Grindstaff's Class
- Malikai Bain: Student of the week, Attendance
- Wyatt Bone: Student of the week, Good Conduct
- Alina Brewer: Student of the week, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Spelling, Writing
- Johnny Daggs: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Attendance
- Jaxon Grimes: PE Award, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling, Attendance
- Rilee Hawkins: Coding Course A, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling
- William Huckaba: Coding Course A, Student of the week, Mathematics, Reading, Spelling, Art
- Elijah Kinkead: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Mathematics, Spelling, Attendance
- Maggie Lewis: Coding Course A, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Attendance
- Blake Marquis: Student of the week, Attendance
- Alvina Nesbary: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Spelling
- Gracie Nowack: Student of the week, Most Improved, Good Conduct, Mathematics, Spelling, Attendance
- Sylas Palmer: Student of the week, Good Conduct, Mathematics, Reading, Attendance
- Hudson Revelle: Student of the week, Citizenship, Good Conduct, Mathematics, Spelling, Writing, Music Award, Attendance
- Jeremy Schmidt: Student of the week
- Carter Smallen: Student of the week, Mathematics
- William Street: PE Award, Student of the week, Good Conduct, Mathematics, Reading, Spelling, Writing
- Roman Strong: Student Council Member, Student of the week, Scholarship, Mathematics, Reading, Spelling, Writing, Handwriting, Music Award
- Leah Walker: Fitnessgram Award, Coding Course A, Student of the week, Scholarship, Good Conduct, Mathematics, Reading, Spelling, Writing, Handwriting, Art, Attendance
- Levi Wilson: Student of the week, Most Improved, Spelling, Writing
Rice's Class
- Autumn Burns: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Raydan Clubbs: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Scholarship, Math Award, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award, Mr. Honesty
- Hayden Cook: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Math Award, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award, Good Attendance
- Braelynn Day: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Miss Empathy
- Evelyn Ethridge: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award
- Noah Evans: Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Curtis Gipson: PE Award, Music Award, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Scholarship, Math Award, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award, Art, Good Attendance, Mr. Responsibility
- Bentley Graham: Good Conduct, Student of the Week
- Elizabeth Holtkamp: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Miss Perseverance, Good Attendance,
- Chrystabelliah Hurst: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Citizenship
- Aubree Jennings: Most Improved, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Spelling Award, Miss Respect, Responsibility, Good Attendance
- Adilynn Kellum: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award
- Elisha Kinney: Student of the Week
- Huck Miller: Fitnessgram Award, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Math Award, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award, Mr. Gratitude, Good Attendance
- Jayla Parson: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Good Attendance
- Bailey Peters: PE Award, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Student Council, Math Award, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Handwriting Award, Writing Award, Art, Miss Courage, Good Attendance
- Liam Pikey: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Spelling Award
- Gage Royer: Student of the Week
- William Steininger: Most Improved, Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Math Award, Reading Award, Handwriting Award, Good Attendance
- Michael Underwood III: Good Conduct, Student of the Week, Citizenship, Math Award, Reading Award, Spelling Award, Writing Award, Mr. Cooperation